Disney+ Original Series Move From Fridays to Wednesdays

Partly thanks to the success of Loki episode 1.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 June 2021 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Owen Wilson as Mobius, Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Loki episode 1

Highlights
  • Disney+ original movies staying on Fridays though
  • HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+ are on Thursdays
  • No change as of now for Hotstar Specials in India

Loki just changed Disney+ for good. The success of the newest Marvel series — Loki episode 1 is Disney+'s most-watched series premiere to date — has convinced Disney to move release dates for every Disney+ original series from Fridays to Wednesdays. Loki was the first to make the switch. But that's reportedly not the only reason, as it's also meant to help Disney+ accommodate its growing content volume. Only Disney+ original series are moving to Wednesdays, with Disney+ original movies continuing to debut on Fridays. That means the likes of The Mandalorian season 3 and Ms. Marvel will premiere on Wednesdays, while movies like Luca and Black Widow will stay on Fridays.

The Hollywood Reporter first brought word of the Disney+ move from Fridays to Wednesdays, noting that it's a response to the streaming clutter. While Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have largely stuck to Friday premieres — they do experiment with releases on other days from time to time — the other American competitors began moving off Fridays even before Disney+. All of WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max (Justice League Snyder Cut, Friends: The Reunion), NBCUniversal-run Peacock, and ViacomCBS' Paramount+ (Mark Wahlberg's Infinite) have landed on Thursdays for their original premieres. Disney-owned Hulu shows bow on Wednesday, with premieres from FX landing across the week.

Disney+ seems to be further pre-empting the Thursday competition by a day with its Wednesday premieres decision. I can totally imagine this eventually cascading into a weeklong format, as streamers struggle to carve out breathing room for their prized originals. Pretty soon, we might be back to a TV broadcasting-style schedule. For those of us in India, don't expect this to impact Hotstar Specials that will continue to do their own thing. While Amazon India has been laser focused on Friday premieres, Netflix India and Hotstar have taken liberty with their scheduling. Arjun Kapoor-led Sardar Ka Grandson debuted on a Tuesday in May, and the next Hotstar Specials Grahan is slated for a Thursday release.

With Disney+ originals, here are the release date changes for those that were announced with a Friday premiere:

Monsters at Work from Friday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 7
Turner & Hooch from Friday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 21
Behind the Attraction from Friday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 21
Chip ‘n' Dale: Park Life from Friday, July 23 to Wednesday, July 28
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts from Friday, July 30 to Wednesday, July 28
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse season 2 from Friday, July 30 to Wednesday, July 28
Short Circuit season 2 from Friday, July 30 to Wednesday, August 4
Growing Up Animal from Friday, August 20 to Wednesday, August 18

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
