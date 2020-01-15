Technology News
Disney+ Grosses Nearly $100 Million on Mobile in Its First 2 Months: Sensor Tower

Disney+ generated $53.3 million (roughly Rs. 377.6 crores) in its first month, and $43.9 million (roughly Rs. 311 crores) during its second month, the report claims.

By | Updated: 15 January 2020 14:22 IST
Disney+ Grosses Nearly $100 Million on Mobile in Its First 2 Months: Sensor Tower

Disney's net gross was significantly higher than that of rival HBO Now

Highlights
  • Disney's app has over 41 million downloads across App Store, Google Play
  • It has netted $97.2 million (roughly Rs. 688.7 crores) in user spending
  • Disney+ is live in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Netherlands

Two months after Disney's long-anticipated entrance into the streaming video on demand, its mobile app service has been downloaded nearly 41 million times across the App Store and Google Play, and has generated an estimated $97.2 million (roughly Rs. 688.7 crores) in user spending, as per a report. Disney+ generated $43.9 million (roughly Rs. 311 crores) during its second month, in addition to the $53.3 million (roughly Rs. 377.6 crores) it made during its first 30 days, analytics firm Sensor Tower revealed on Tuesday.

"While competitors Netflix and Hulu predate our available data, we can see that, in comparison, Disney rival HBO Now grossed $23.7 million (roughly Rs. 167.9 crores) during its first 60 days-even when launching alongside a new season of its top program, Game of Thrones-and Showtime grossed $1.2 million (roughly Rs. 8.5 crores)," the report added.

In terms of downloads, Disney+'s second month garnered 13.5 million, or 33 percent, of the 40.9 million installs it's seen since launch. Comparatively, 29 percent of HBO downloads during its first 60 days came from its second month.

While its competitors launched within the United States only, Disney+ debuted, and is currently available, in five countries: the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

It may may arrive in India in the second half of 2020, post the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. As per a report, there will be no separate app for Disney Plus as the whole catalogue will be available on Hotstar.

