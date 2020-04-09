Disney+ Streaming Service Hits 50 Million Paid Subscribers

Disney said on Wednesday that Disney+ has attracted more than 50 million paid users, with 8 million of them coming from India where the video streaming service was rolled out last week.

Rival Netflix, which has services available in over 190 countries, has nearly 167 million paid subscribers globally as of its last reported quarter.

The coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting move across the world towards working from home, has driven a boom in usage of online gaming, streaming and communications.

Disney+ was rolled out in eight European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, in the last two weeks. It was launched in the United States, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand in November.

The service is available in India in conjunction with Hotstar as Disney+ Hotstar, which was acquired as part of Disney's $71 billion (roughly Rs. 5,42,000 crores) purchase of Fox's entertainment assets in 2019.

