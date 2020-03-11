Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
With Disney+ originals — from Star Wars series The Mandalorian to the new Lady and the Tramp movie — already available on Hotstar, those in India currently enjoy access to premium content at the most affordable price globally. While Disney+ costs $7 — about Rs. 520 — per month in the US, Disney+ Hotstar is available at Rs. 299 per month, or just Rs. 999 per year in India. No price change has been announced, though Disney chairman Bob Iger's comments from February indicate that one is coming. Even after that happens, as expected, you're looking at hundreds of hours of Disney content, thanks to its massive back catalogue that goes back decades. But more importantly, there are dozens of new Disney+ originals in the pipeline.
To compete with the likes of Netflix globally, Disney has not only priced Disney+ far lower, but it's also leveraging its assets — be it Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, National Geographic, or Disney itself — to produce original content that can stand next to its big screen stuff. We've already seen The Mandalorian, which gave us Baby Yoda — and memes galore. Later this year, we will get Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries involving the new Captain America, and Scarlet Witch. And beyond that, there's a bunch of series and movies in the works — a Home Alone remake and an Aladdin spin-off among them — in addition to a variety of shows and movies for Disney's original audience: kids.
Due to the nature of how international rights work, there's no guarantee that every single piece of content listed below will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. However, given most things are as of now, expectations run high. Unlike many other streaming services which driver shows in a binge-able format, all Disney+ original series air weekly. And we've pointed out those that are ongoing. Here's the complete list of upcoming Disney+ movies and TV shows:
2020
March
Stargirl — premières March 13
Diary of a Future President: Season 1, ongoing
Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, ongoing
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2, ongoing
Marvel's Hero Project: Season 1, ongoing
One Day at Disney: Season 1, ongoing
Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, ongoing
Shop Class: Season 1, ongoing
Disney Insider: Season 1 — premières March 20
Be Our Chef: Season 1 — premières March 27
August
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Limited Series
Summer
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
October
The Mandalorian: Season 2
Autumn
Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge: Season 1
December
WandaVision: Limited Series
TBA 2020
Chip 'n' Dale: The Series: Season 1
Dolphin Reef
Elephant
Howard
Lizzie McGuire: Season 3
Magic Camp
Muppets Now: Season 1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 3
The Quest: Season 2
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Weird but True: Season 2
2021
Spring 2021
Loki: Limited Series
Monsters at Work: Season 1
Summer 2021
Marvel's What If...?: Season 1
Autumn 2021
Hawkeye: Limited Series
TBA 2021
Untitled Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Cassian Andor prequel series
2021–22
Moon Knight: Season 1
Ms. Marvel: Season 1
She-Hulk: Season 1
TBA
Becoming: Season 1
Behind the Attraction: Season 1
The Big Fib: Season 1
Big Shot: Season 1
Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies: Season 1
Earth to Ned: Season 1
Earthkeepers: Season 1 (working title)
Flora & Ulysses
Gaston and LeFou: Season 1
Godmothered
Ink & Paint: Season 1
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 docuseries
Magic of the Animal Kingdom: Season 1
Marvel's 616: Season 1
Marvel's Storyboards: Season 1
The Maze: Season 1
Meet the Chimps: Season 1
Untitled Mickey Mouse documentary
The Mighty Ducks: The Series: Season 1
Obi-Wan: Limited Series
On Pointe: Season 1
People & Places: Season 1
(Re)Connect: Season 1
Rogue Trip: Season 1
Safety
Untitled SparkShorts docuseries
Turner & Hooch: The Series: Season 1
Wolfgang
In the works
TV Series
The Biggest Star in Appleton
Explorer Academy
Life and Deaf
The Night Market
The Sandlot: The Series
True Lies: The Series
Willow: The Sequel Series
Movies
29 Dates
Untitled Aladdin Prince Anders spin-off
Cheaper by the Dozen remake
Diary of a Wimpy Kid remake
Don Quixote
Father of the Bride remake
Greek Freak
The Grimm Legacy
Hocus Pocus 2
Home Alone remake
Lilo & Stitch live-action remake
Night at the Museum remake
The Paper Magician
The Parent Trap remake
Peter Pan and Wendy live-action remake
The Rocketeers reboot/sequel
Sister Act 3
SpaceCamp remake
Splash remake
The Sword in the Stone live-action remake
Three Men and a Baby remake
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement