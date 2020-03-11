With Disney+ originals — from Star Wars series The Mandalorian to the new Lady and the Tramp movie — already available on Hotstar, those in India currently enjoy access to premium content at the most affordable price globally. While Disney+ costs $7 — about Rs. 520 — per month in the US, Disney+ Hotstar is available at Rs. 299 per month, or just Rs. 999 per year in India. No price change has been announced, though Disney chairman Bob Iger's comments from February indicate that one is coming. Even after that happens, as expected, you're looking at hundreds of hours of Disney content, thanks to its massive back catalogue that goes back decades. But more importantly, there are dozens of new Disney+ originals in the pipeline.

To compete with the likes of Netflix globally, Disney has not only priced Disney+ far lower, but it's also leveraging its assets — be it Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, National Geographic, or Disney itself — to produce original content that can stand next to its big screen stuff. We've already seen The Mandalorian, which gave us Baby Yoda — and memes galore. Later this year, we will get Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries involving the new Captain America, and Scarlet Witch. And beyond that, there's a bunch of series and movies in the works — a Home Alone remake and an Aladdin spin-off among them — in addition to a variety of shows and movies for Disney's original audience: kids.

Due to the nature of how international rights work, there's no guarantee that every single piece of content listed below will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. However, given most things are as of now, expectations run high. Unlike many other streaming services which driver shows in a binge-able format, all Disney+ original series air weekly. And we've pointed out those that are ongoing. Here's the complete list of upcoming Disney+ movies and TV shows:

Upcoming Disney+ originals

2020

March

Stargirl — premières March 13

Diary of a Future President: Season 1, ongoing

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, ongoing

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2, ongoing

Marvel's Hero Project: Season 1, ongoing

One Day at Disney: Season 1, ongoing

Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, ongoing

Shop Class: Season 1, ongoing

Disney Insider: Season 1 — premières March 20

Be Our Chef: Season 1 — premières March 27

August

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Limited Series

Summer

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

October

The Mandalorian: Season 2

Autumn

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge: Season 1

December

WandaVision: Limited Series

TBA 2020

Chip 'n' Dale: The Series: Season 1

Dolphin Reef

Elephant

Howard

Lizzie McGuire: Season 3

Magic Camp

Muppets Now: Season 1

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 3

The Quest: Season 2

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Weird but True: Season 2

2021

Spring 2021

Loki: Limited Series

Monsters at Work: Season 1

Summer 2021

Marvel's What If...?: Season 1

Autumn 2021

Hawkeye: Limited Series

TBA 2021

Untitled Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Cassian Andor prequel series

2021–22

Moon Knight: Season 1

Ms. Marvel: Season 1

She-Hulk: Season 1

TBA

Becoming: Season 1

Behind the Attraction: Season 1

The Big Fib: Season 1

Big Shot: Season 1

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies: Season 1

Earth to Ned: Season 1

Earthkeepers: Season 1 (working title)

Flora & Ulysses

Gaston and LeFou: Season 1

Godmothered

Ink & Paint: Season 1

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 docuseries

Magic of the Animal Kingdom: Season 1

Marvel's 616: Season 1

Marvel's Storyboards: Season 1

The Maze: Season 1

Meet the Chimps: Season 1

Untitled Mickey Mouse documentary

The Mighty Ducks: The Series: Season 1

Obi-Wan: Limited Series

On Pointe: Season 1

People & Places: Season 1

(Re)Connect: Season 1

Rogue Trip: Season 1

Safety

Untitled SparkShorts docuseries

Turner & Hooch: The Series: Season 1

Wolfgang

In the works

TV Series

The Biggest Star in Appleton

Explorer Academy

Life and Deaf

The Night Market

The Sandlot: The Series

True Lies: The Series

Willow: The Sequel Series

Movies

29 Dates

Untitled Aladdin Prince Anders spin-off

Cheaper by the Dozen remake

Diary of a Wimpy Kid remake

Don Quixote

Father of the Bride remake

Greek Freak

The Grimm Legacy

Hocus Pocus 2

Home Alone remake

Lilo & Stitch live-action remake

Night at the Museum remake

The Paper Magician

The Parent Trap remake

Peter Pan and Wendy live-action remake

The Rocketeers reboot/sequel

Sister Act 3

SpaceCamp remake

Splash remake

The Sword in the Stone live-action remake

Three Men and a Baby remake