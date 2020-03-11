Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360
Disney+ is now live in India, eighteen days early. Mere hours after Hotstar was rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar, Disney+ originals — from The Mandalorian to Marvel's Hero Project — are now available on the streaming service in India. Per our estimates, the new content went live around 10am on Wednesday. That's in addition to content from Disney's back catalogue that has rolled in the past two days, including Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange, Pixar titles A Bug's Life and Cars 3, National Geographic's Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, and a bunch of kids' TV shows featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Rapunzel, and Timon & Pumbaa.
Over the past two days, Hotstar quietly updated its Android and iOS app to Disney+ Hotstar, featuring a new logo and colour theme. The new design is not yet live on Hotstar's website. For what it's worth, the aforementioned Disney+ originals are available across the board — on the website, mobile, tablet, and TV. For now, here's the full list of the Disney+ originals that you can already watch in India:
Diary of a Future President: Season 1, ongoing
Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, ongoing
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2, ongoing
Encore!: Season 1
Forky Asks a Question: Season 1
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1
The Imagineering Story: Limited Series
Lady and the Tramp (2019)
Lamp Life
The Mandalorian: Season 1
Marvel's Hero Project: Season 1, ongoing
Noelle
One Day at Disney
One Day at Disney: Season 1, ongoing
Pick of the Litter: Season 1
Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, ongoing
Shop Class: Season 1, ongoing
Short Circuit: Season 1
SparkShorts: Season 1
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
Togo
The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement