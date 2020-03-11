Disney+ is now live in India, eighteen days early. Mere hours after Hotstar was rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar, Disney+ originals — from The Mandalorian to Marvel's Hero Project — are now available on the streaming service in India. Per our estimates, the new content went live around 10am on Wednesday. That's in addition to content from Disney's back catalogue that has rolled in the past two days, including Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange, Pixar titles A Bug's Life and Cars 3, National Geographic's Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, and a bunch of kids' TV shows featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Rapunzel, and Timon & Pumbaa.

Over the past two days, Hotstar quietly updated its Android and iOS app to Disney+ Hotstar, featuring a new logo and colour theme. The new design is not yet live on Hotstar's website. For what it's worth, the aforementioned Disney+ originals are available across the board — on the website, mobile, tablet, and TV. For now, here's the full list of the Disney+ originals that you can already watch in India:

Disney+ Hotstar originals

Diary of a Future President: Season 1, ongoing

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, ongoing

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2, ongoing

Encore!: Season 1

Forky Asks a Question: Season 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1

The Imagineering Story: Limited Series

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Lamp Life

The Mandalorian: Season 1

Marvel's Hero Project: Season 1, ongoing

Noelle

One Day at Disney

One Day at Disney: Season 1, ongoing

Pick of the Litter: Season 1

Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, ongoing

Shop Class: Season 1, ongoing

Short Circuit: Season 1

SparkShorts: Season 1

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Togo

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1