Technology News
loading

Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription Price Discounted for Credit Card Users Ahead of IPL 2020

Customers with a credit card from Visa or Mastercard are eligible for the discount.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 September 2020 16:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription Price Discounted for Credit Card Users Ahead of IPL 2020

Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription has been dropped from Rs. 399 to Rs. 365 for credit card users

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription price drop is a part of an offer
  • It comes ahead of IPL 2020 that kicks off this Saturday
  • Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription has also been bundled by Jio and Airtel

Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription price has been dropped to Rs. 365 for a year from the existing Rs. 399 as a part of a promotional offer. The discount is applicable only for customers making the purchase using a credit card. The new offer comes just days before the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) aka IPL 2020 that will kick off from Saturday, September 19. Disney+ Hotstar is an “official digital streaming partner” for the tournament and will stream all its forthcoming matches.

Consumers with a credit card from Visa or Mastercard are eligible for the discount that brings Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription at Rs. 365. In case if you don't want to use a credit card, you can get the subscription through your debit card, UPI ID, Paytm, or netbanking but at a price of Rs. 399.

OnlyTech initially reported the discount on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify from the sign up page on the Hotstar site.

Disney+ Hotstar is additionally running another offer on its portal that is meant specifically for the Premium annual subscription. Under that offer, customers using an HDFC credit card are eligible to get a 5x reward points.

Earlier this week, Jio brought the Rs. 598 recharge plan with the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. That plan also carries 2GB daily high-speed data as well as unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 2,000 minutes for calling on other networks for 56 days.

In addition to the Rs. 598 plan, Jio offers the Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 recharge options with one-year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with 1.5GB high-speed data per day for up to 84 days. Jio rival Airtel also offers its range of prepaid plans with the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan brings access to dubbed Disney shows and movies, Multiplex and Indian movies, sports, exclusive Hotstar specials, and TV serials before their broadcast.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hotstar
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Sony Xperia 5 II With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription Price Discounted for Credit Card Users Ahead of IPL 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  2. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Temporarily Slashed By Rs. 9,000 For a Week
  6. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  7. Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription Price Discounted for Credit Card Users
  8. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
  9. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  10. How to Change Default Web Browser, Email Apps in iOS 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy M31 Start Receiving One UI 2.1 Update in India: Report
  2. Australia to Amend Law Making Facebook, Google Pay for News
  3. Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription Price Discounted for Credit Card Users Ahead of IPL 2020
  4. Mi Watch Color May Launch as Mi Watch Revolve on September 29 in India
  5. Huawei Phone Prices Rise in China on Fears of Chip Shortage
  6. Sony Xperia 5 II With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Chrome Wants to Make It Easier to Reset Compromised Passwords
  8. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says China Will Have to Approve US Deal
  9. WeChat Users Will Not Be Penalised, US Says
  10. Facebook Messenger, Portal Getting Third-Party AR Effects Starting Early 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com