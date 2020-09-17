Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription price has been dropped to Rs. 365 for a year from the existing Rs. 399 as a part of a promotional offer. The discount is applicable only for customers making the purchase using a credit card. The new offer comes just days before the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) aka IPL 2020 that will kick off from Saturday, September 19. Disney+ Hotstar is an “official digital streaming partner” for the tournament and will stream all its forthcoming matches.

Consumers with a credit card from Visa or Mastercard are eligible for the discount that brings Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription at Rs. 365. In case if you don't want to use a credit card, you can get the subscription through your debit card, UPI ID, Paytm, or netbanking but at a price of Rs. 399.

OnlyTech initially reported the discount on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify from the sign up page on the Hotstar site.

Disney+ Hotstar is additionally running another offer on its portal that is meant specifically for the Premium annual subscription. Under that offer, customers using an HDFC credit card are eligible to get a 5x reward points.

Earlier this week, Jio brought the Rs. 598 recharge plan with the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. That plan also carries 2GB daily high-speed data as well as unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 2,000 minutes for calling on other networks for 56 days.

In addition to the Rs. 598 plan, Jio offers the Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 recharge options with one-year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with 1.5GB high-speed data per day for up to 84 days. Jio rival Airtel also offers its range of prepaid plans with the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan brings access to dubbed Disney shows and movies, Multiplex and Indian movies, sports, exclusive Hotstar specials, and TV serials before their broadcast.

