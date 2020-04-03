Technology News
loading

Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian

Limited to select users of Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV for now.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 April 2020 18:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar was limited to stereo sound since its launch in 2015
  • Being rolled out slowly, Disney+ Hotstar said, so you might not see it
  • Disney+ Hotstar still doesn’t offer 4K HDR video, enough apps

Hotstar — now Disney+ Hotstar — has finally caught up with the times. Over five years after its launch, India's biggest streaming service, by some metrics, is finally offering Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. Prior to this, Hotstar was limited to stereo sound. For now though, it's restricted to just the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and available only on Disney+ Hotstar apps for Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. And it's also being slowly rolled out, as was the case with the beta rollout of the Disney+ Hotstar app. We were unable to see Dolby 5.1 audio on The Mandalorian, but Disney+ Hotstar confirmed its existence to Gadgets 360.

In replies to user queries on Twitter on Friday, the Disney+ Hotstar customer service account said: “You can enjoy The Mandalorian with 5.1 sound on our latest apps on Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. We will be bringing 5.1 sound to more content soon. Appreciate your support.”

It's unclear why surround sound is only available on a single property and doesn't include other Disney+ originals, let alone big Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars movies. Still, it's a welcome move no doubt. It only took the arrival of its parent company's new streaming service to get Hotstar to the 21st century.

Unfortunately, 5.1 surround sound isn't available to everyone right now on Disney+ Hotstar. Gadgets 360 tested on a Vu Android TV, but we were unable to see the “Dolby 5.1” text next to The Mandalorian. (Netflix displayed “5.1” on the same TV, in case you're wondering.) Hopefully, Disney+ Hotstar will get it out to everyone soon and follow that up with more content in surround sound. And while we're asking for favours here, maybe we'll soon have 4K resolution and high-dynamic-range (HDR) video, and apps for consoles. Hey, a man can dream, though.

And on that note, maybe Disney+ Hotstar will also give us Futurama, though its absence — on Disney+ globally — is likely down to Disney's family-friendly image.

Disney+ Hotstar is the only one of the big three — alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime Video — which doesn't have those aforementioned features. Both Netflix and Amazon also offer Dolby Atmos on select titles, which feels like a far-fetched dream with Disney+ Hotstar at this point.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Dolby, Surround Sound, Dolby Digital, The Mandalorian, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T Pro Pre-Booking Listings Tip Design, Key Features
Google to Allow Some Coronavirus Ads, Starting With Hospitals, Then Political Ads

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  2. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
  4. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 With 8-Day Battery and Dual Cameras Launched
  8. Sony Unveils WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones, WH-CH710N Headphones
  9. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month
  10. Airtel Will Expand Its Xstream Fibre Broadband Service to 25 More Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Allow Some Coronavirus Ads, Starting With Hospitals, Then Political Ads
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian
  3. Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T Pro Pre-Booking Listings Tip Design, Key Features
  4. Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free
  5. Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-Inch, Mi TV 4A 60-Inch With 4K Screen Launched
  6. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
  7. Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts
  8. Uber to Start Shipping Car Disinfectants to Drivers
  9. Mi Air 2S Truly Wireless Earphones With 5-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. Zoom Meeting IDs Can Be Guessed by This Automated Tool; Company Removes Feature Displaying LinkedIn Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com