Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar

Hotstar has been rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar ahead of the launch of Disney's new streaming service (Disney+) on the Disney-owned streaming service (Hotstar) later this March at the start of the 2020 Indian Premier League season. The new branding is now available on both Android and iOS, after first debuting Monday on the former. Disney+'s blue colour theme has replaced Hotstar's green one, with both “Hotstar Premium” and “Hotstar VIP” also remodelling their icons — just the letters “P” and “V” instead of the old crown and star, respectively — and dropping “Hotstar”.

The new branding — Disney+ Hotstar — comes alongside the arrival of content from Disney's back catalogue, including movies such as Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Cars 3, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and A Bug's Life, and TV shows in Gravity Falls, Timon & Pumbaa, Disney The Lion Guard, Mickey Mouse (Shorts), Doc McStuffins, Tangled: The Series, Aaron Stone, Jungle Junction, and Sofia The First. Most, if not all, of the new content in available in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. VIP users get access to everything, but you need Premium for English-language.

Meanwhile, Gadgets 360 has discovered the incoming arrival of new “Channels”. These include Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, Mickey Mouse & Friends, Princesses, Disney Junior, Super-Heroes, Action Adventure, and Animals & Nature. We've also confirmed that all Disney+ originals will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, as we expected they would at the start of March. Most have received their own dedicated pages already, which are linked below. Here's the full list:

Disney+ Hotstar originals

Diary of a Future President: Season 1

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, ongoing

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2

Encore!: Season 1

Forky Asks a Question: Season 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1

The Imagineering Story: Limited Series

The Mandalorian: Season 1

Marvel's Hero Project: Season 1, ongoing

One Day at Disney: Season 1

Pick of the Litter: Season 1

Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, ongoing

Shop Class: Season 1, ongoing

Short Circuit: Season 1

SparkShorts: Season 1

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7, weekly

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1