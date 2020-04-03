Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

From Avengers: Endgame to Iron Man.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 April 2020 10:41 IST
Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar already had a bunch of MCU titles in India
  • Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy went live with Disney+ launch
  • For the first time, nearly all of the MCU is on a single platform

With the arrival of Disney+ Hotstar, every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie — save for the ones Disney doesn't have rights to — is now available on a single platform for the first time in India. That includes 20 of the 23 total films that have been released to date, including all three entries apiece of Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, the two Ant-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and the lone entry for Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel. That leaves the four Avengers releases in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War — and the highest-grossing movie of all time — Avengers: Endgame.

What isn't on Disney+ Hotstar are the two Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man titles, whose distribution is in the hands of Sony Pictures, and the 2008 Hulk movie with Edward Norton, before Mark Ruffalo came into the picture. Though the latter was produced by Marvel Studios, its rights still lie with Universal Pictures. Disney has, in the past, purchased rights to other titles that were made prior to its acquisition of Marvel Studios. But that's not so for The Incredible Hulk, which, along with Spider-Man: Far From Home, are available on Amazon Prime Video. Spider-Man: Homecoming is the only MCU title that's not on streaming.

Here's the full list of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now on Disney+ Hotstar:

MCU Phase One on Disney+ Hotstar

MCU Phase Two on Disney+ Hotstar

MCU Phase Three on Disney+ Hotstar

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Ant Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Avengers, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor The Dark World, Captain America The Winter Soldier, Avengers Age of Ultron, Captain America Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Thor Ragnarok, Avengers Infinity War, Ant Man and the Wasp, Avengers Endgame
Facebook Messenger Desktop App Launched for Windows, Mac

