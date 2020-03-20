Technology News
loading

Disney+ India Launch Date Pulled, Hotstar Says, as Coronavirus Pandemic Pushes 2020 IPL

A new launch date will be announced soon.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 March 2020 13:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Disney+ India Launch Date Pulled, Hotstar Says, as Coronavirus Pandemic Pushes 2020 IPL

Photo Credit: Disney

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar originally slated to launch March 29 with IPL
  • Last Friday, the IPL was pushed to mid-April due to coronavirus
  • Meanwhile, new Disney+ content has stopped coming to Hotstar

Coronavirus has felled Disney+ Hotstar. The new streaming service won't launch on March 29 in India, as previously announced, Hotstar said Friday. This was expected, given BCCI's decision last Friday to postpone the start of the 2020 Indian Premier League season until mid-April in the wake of growing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney had wanted to time the launch of Disney+ in India with the start of IPL, in a bid to use the Twenty20 cricket tournament's popularity to drive up subscriptions. With IPL pushed back, it naturally made little sense for Disney+ Hotstar to stick to that date.

In a prepared statement, Disney APAC president and Star & Disney India chairman Uday Shankar said: “We recently announced that Disney+ would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season. Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon.”

Shankar's statement also confirms what Gadgets 360 first reported on Saturday, that Hotstar had paused the weekly rollout of new Disney+ content in India. Owing to that, Disney+ Hotstar is now stuck in a curious position — you can watch all the Disney+ originals released between November 2019 (original launch) and March 6 (the last Friday before its early India arrival), but anything that's been released since on Disney+ is not available to Hotstar subscribers. With the launch pushed back, we will not see any new Disney+ content likely until IPL begins.

Disney+ Hotstar won't arrive before April 15 in India. Given how the pandemic is raging, we could be in for a long wait.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney, Disney India, Star India, Hotstar, Uday Shankar, IPL, IPL 2020, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Phones Set to Launch on March 26 in India, Specifications Teased

Related Stories

Disney+ India Launch Date Pulled, Hotstar Says, as Coronavirus Pandemic Pushes 2020 IPL
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Has Been Delayed Due to the Coronavirus
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  6. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  7. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  8. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Facebook Redesign Now Rolling Out: What's New and How to Get It
  10. HMD Connect Global Data SIM Card Will Keep You Connected in 120 Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S6 5G Launch Date Set for March 31, Company Confirms
  2. Redmi K30 Pro Teasers Reveal Dual OIS and HDR10+ Display, Pricing Tipped by Online Listing
  3. iOS 14 Code Suggests Apple Store Integration in Maps, CarPlay Improvements
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Phones Set to Launch on March 26 in India, Specifications Teased
  5. Disney+ India Launch Date Pulled, Hotstar Says, as Coronavirus Pandemic Pushes 2020 IPL
  6. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  7. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Get James Bond 007-Branded Special Edition Kevlar Case
  8. Microsoft Teams Hits 44 Million Users, Gaining 12 Million in a Week Thanks to Coronavirus
  9. Facebook Desktop Redesign Rolling Out to Users Worldwide; Dark Mode, Centralised Tabs and More
  10. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 With 2 Years of Guaranteed Android Version Updates Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.