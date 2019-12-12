Technology News
loading

Disney+ App Records 22 Million Downloads Since Launch: Apptopia

Disney+ is presently live in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the Netherlands.

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 08:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Disney+ App Records 22 Million Downloads Since Launch: Apptopia

Disney had earlier said its new service had witnessed "extraordinary consumer demand"

Highlights
  • Disney now serves about 41.5 million viewers in the United States
  • The numbers include subscribers for its other streaming businesses
  • Disney+ competitors remain unaffected in terms of their performance

Walt Disney's Disney+ has been downloaded 22 million times on mobile devices since the launch of the streaming service in November, according to a report by research firm Apptopia. Disney had earlier said its new service had witnessed "extraordinary consumer demand" on the day of the launch, reaching 10 million sign-ups. The company now serves about 41.5 million viewers in the United States, including subscribers for its other streaming businesses, Hulu and ESPN+, compared with about 61 million for industry leader Netflix.

Apptopia said Disney+ competitors, including Netflix and Amazon.com's Prime Video, remain largely unaffected in terms of their performance during the same period.

While users in the United States spent about 200 million hours on the Disney+ app during the first four weeks of its launch, Netflix users have spent about 1 billion hours during the same period, according to Apptopia.

Disney+, which is presently live in US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the Netherlands, averaged 9.5 million daily active users in the past week, Apptopia said.

Separately, Disney+ topped as Google's most searched word this year in the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus, Apptopia
Facebook Sues Hong Kong-Based Company Alleging Ad Fraud
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Disney+ App Records 22 Million Downloads Since Launch: Apptopia
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  2. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  3. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  4. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  5. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  6. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  7. Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  8. Vivo V17 Pro Review
  9. WhatsApp Won't Work on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  10. Vivo X30 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of December 16 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ App Records 22 Million Downloads Since Launch: Apptopia
  2. Xiaomi Leads India Smart TV Market With 33 Percent Share in Q3 2019
  3. Facebook Sues Hong Kong-Based Company Alleging Ad Fraud
  4. Twitter Backs Overhaul of Social Media to Stem Disinformation
  5. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  6. PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More
  7. TikTok Owner ByteDance Is Testing Music App 'Resso' in India, Indonesia, in Bid for Next Global Hit
  8. Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 5,999
  9. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 Laptops Refreshed Ahead of CES 2020
  10. DoT Tells Telecom Operators to Pay Pending AGR Dues Fast
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.