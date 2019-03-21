Technology News

Disney Now Owns Hotstar After Buying Star India as Part of $71 Billion Fox Deal

, 21 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Disney Now Owns Hotstar After Buying Star India as Part of $71 Billion Fox Deal

Highlights

  • Disney closed the deal with 21st Century Fox for $71 billion
  • With this acquisition, Star India and Hotstar are now a part of Disney
  • It also makes Disney the owner of Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group

With the closing of the $71 billion deal with 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company now owns Indian TV giant Star, a Mumbai-based media company with dozens of sports and entertainment channels.

The deal became effective on Wednesday morning.

Besides Star India, the acquisition has most of Rupert Murdoch's former empire including 21st Century Fox's film production businesses, including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Family and Fox Animation; Fox's television creative units, Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21; FX Networks; National Geographic Partners; Fox Networks Group International.

The deal also makes Disney the owner of Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group.

The acquisition would give a huge boost to the entertainment giant's content as it aims to take on streaming services providers such as Netflix, Hulu and Apple's own TV service that is slated to be unveiled next week.

"This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us -- one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders," Bob Iger, Chairman-CEO, Disney, said in a statement.

"Combining Disney's and 21st Century Fox's wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the pre-eminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era."

Despite the acquisition, Murdoch's Fox Corp would retain its independence and entities like Fox News and Fox Sports in the US.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney, Hostar, Star India
Xbox One and PC Exclusive Cuphead Announced for Nintendo Switch
Smart TV
Disney Now Owns Hotstar After Buying Star India as Part of $71 Billion Fox Deal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  2. Huawei P30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Amazon Listing
  3. T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
  4. Hotstar VIP Membership Launched at Rs. 365 a Year: What It Offers
  5. Xbox One and PC Exclusive Cuphead Announced for Nintendo Switch
  6. Disney Now Owns Hotstar After Buying Star India as Part of $71 Billion Fox Deal
  7. Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Kernel Sources Released by Xiaomi
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  9. Windows 7 Users Now Being Warned of the Impending End of Security Updates
  10. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.