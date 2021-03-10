Technology News
loading

Disney+ Crosses 100 Million Subscribers Within 16 Months of Launch

Disney+ video streaming service debuted in November 2019. It is available in India as Disney+ Hotstar.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 10 March 2021 12:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Disney+ Crosses 100 Million Subscribers Within 16 Months of Launch

The 28 million paid subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar in India accounted for 30 percent of its global figure

Highlights
  • Chapek also said Disney hopes to reopen its California theme parks
  • The company is hoping for a comeback at cinemas this year
  • It plans to release Marvel movie Black Widow in movie theaters on May 7

Disney+ video streaming service has signed up more than 100 million paying subscribers around the world in its first 16 months, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Disney+ is available in 59 countries around the world. The video streaming service launched in the US on November 12, 2019, and has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore. The service is available in India as Disney+ Hotstar.

The 28 million paid subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar in the country in February accounted for 30 percent of the global figure for Disney+ which was then at 94.9 million - according to a company announcement made during a quarterly earnings call.

Chapek also said Disney hopes to reopen its California theme parks to limited attendance in late April. The parks were closed a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

California officials set guidelines that would allow for theme parks in the state to reopen as soon as April 1. Chapek said it would take a few weeks to call back 10,000 furloughed employees to its two theme parks at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and train them in new virus safety procedures.

In addition, Disney might be able to resume some cruise ship operations in the fall, Chapek said.

Disney was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as theme parks and movie theatres were forced to shut down, but it has impressed Wall Street with the growth of Disney+, which debuted in November 2019.

The company is hoping for a comeback at cinemas this year. It currently is holding firm to plans to release Marvel movie Black Widow in movie theatres on May 7, Chapek said.

Asked if he might replace Kathleen Kennedy, president of Star Wars studio Lucasfilm, Chapek said he looked forward to her running that unit "for many years to come." Some fans disliked the storylines of recent Star Wars movies and have argued for a new leader.

The company also aims to reinstate dividend payments, which were suspended during the pandemic, "at some point" in the future, Chapek said.

Chapek and nine others were re-elected to the company's board of directors, according to preliminary vote tallies announced at the meeting, which was held online. They include Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who previously said he will retire from Disney at the end of 2021.

In an advisory vote, 68 percent of ballots cast supported Disney executives' compensation.

The company's shares, which hit a record high of $203 (roughly Rs. 14,800) on Monday, were down 2.9 percent at $196.04 (roughly Rs. 14,300) on Tuesday afternoon.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus, Bob Chapek, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar, Bob Iger, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Black Widow, Star Wars
LG Said to Plan Making New Battery Cells for Tesla in US or Europe in 2023
Huawei Mate 40E With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 990E SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Disney+ Crosses 100 Million Subscribers Within 16 Months of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Patch 1.3 Brings New Festival Mode, Armbands With Skills
  2. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  4. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  5. TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android TV 11, Ocarina Smart AC Launched in India
  6. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  7. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
  8. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  10. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Spotted Testing 'Captions' Sticker in Stories for Auto-Generated Closed Captions
  2. Twitter Speed Slowed Down in Russia Over Failure to Remove Banned Content
  3. Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD Launched as Company’s First DRAM-Less Offering, Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,499
  4. YouTube to Start Deducting Taxes From Creators Outside US
  5. Mi 10S With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Insta360 Go 2 Action Camera Launched at $299
  7. TicWatch Pro S With Up to 30-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched
  8. Fireside Audio App From Mark Cuban Reportedly Spotted During Beta Testing
  9. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores
  10. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com