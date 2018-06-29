Netflix and Matt Groening's Disenchantment Gets First Trailer

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Disenchantment, the upcoming animated series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. Though it centres on a trio, the new 30-second clip only has time for its human lead, a hard-drinking young princess named Bean, who will be voiced by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson.

The first Disenchantment trailer starts by reminding viewers who the show is from, noting Futurama – Groening's last new show nearly two decades ago – was set in the future, The Simpsons is set in the present, and hence it's only appropriate that Disenchantment is set in the past.

As for its animation style though, Disenchantment takes after Futurama, which makes sense given the same animation outfit – Rough Draft Studios – is working on the Netflix adult fantasy series. A bunch of Futurama voice stars are also part of Disenchantment, including Billy West, John DiMaggio (he voices Bean's father), Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, and David Herman.

Alongside Jacobson as Bean, there's Oscar-winning screenwriter Nat Faxon (The Descendants) voicing her elf friend Elfo, and comic Eric Andre (Rough Night) lending his voice to Bean's "personal demon" Luci. Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery are also part of the cast.

Groening is best known for the aforementioned The Simpsons, which finished its 29th season this year. Though it broke the record for the longest-running scripted series in April, the show been under the spotlight for its poor handling of the Apu controversy, brought into examination by Hari Kondabalu in his documentary, The Problem with Apu.

Not only did The Simpsons deliver a tone-deaf response in an episode, Groening defended his writers' choices instead of acknowledging their mistakes: "I'm proud of what we do on the show. And I think it's a time in our culture where people love to pretend they're offended."

Disenchantment is out August 17 on Netflix.