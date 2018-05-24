Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Sets Premiere Date for The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening's New Show, Disenchantment

 
, 24 May 2018
Netflix Sets Premiere Date for The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening's New Show, Disenchantment

Photo Credit: Netflix/ The Ululu Company

  • Disenchantment premieres August 17
  • Created by Matt Groening, of The Simpsons fame
  • Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) voices the lead character

Netflix has set a premiere date for The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's first new show in nearly two decades - an adult fantasy animated series called Disenchantment - and provided a first look of the central trio: a hard-drinking young princess Bean, her elf friend Elfo, and her "personal demon" Luci.

The first 10 episodes of Disenchantment will release August 17 worldwide on Netflix. Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) voices Bean, with Oscar-winning screenwriter Nat Faxon as Elfo, and comic Eric Andre (Rough Night) as Luci. Disenchantment takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, per the official description, and follows the misadventures of the trio as they encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and human fools.

Also part of the voice cast are John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and David Herman - all have worked with Groening in the past - in addition to Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Rough Draft Studios is handling the show's animation, which also worked on Futurama.

Groening is best known for the aforementioned The Simpsons, which recently finished its 29th season. Though it broke the record for the longest-running scripted series in April, the show been under the spotlight for its poor handling of the Apu controversy, brought into examination by Hari Kondabalu in his documentary, The Problem with Apu.

Not only did The Simpsons deliver a tone-deaf response in an episode, Groening defended his writers' choices instead of acknowledging their mistakes: "I'm proud of what we do on the show. And I think it's a time in our culture where people love to pretend they're offended."

Groening's last new show was Futurama, which ran for seven seasons: from 1999-2003 on Fox and 2009-2013 on Comedy Central.

