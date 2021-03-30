Technology News
The Disciple Is Out April 30 on Netflix: Watch the New Trailer

Chaitanya Tamhane’s Venice Film Festival winner gets a release date and trailer.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 March 2021 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

A still from The Disciple

  • The Disciple won best screenplay at Venice Film Festival
  • It is Tamhane’s second feature film after 2014’s Court
  • Alfonso Cuarón is an executive producer on The Disciple

The Disciple now has a release date — it's out April 30 on Netflix globally. On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a trailer for The Disciple that revealed that Chaitanya Tamhane's Venice Film Festival-winning movie would be available Friday, April 30 on its platform in India and around the world. Executive produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, The Disciple is the journey of Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), who diligently follows the traditions and discipline of the old masters — his guru and his father — and devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist. However, as the years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it's really possible to achieve the excellence he's striving for. This is a journey of devotion, passion, and searching for the absolute, in contemporary Mumbai.

“The Disciple is a true labour of love and a story very close to my heart,” Tamhane said in a prepared statement. “It is the journey of a Hindustani classical vocalist's struggles, dreams, and artistic journey in contemporary Mumbai. We were blessed to have an extraordinary talent like Aditya Modak portray the protagonist, Sharad Nerulkar, through whose eyes we immerse ourselves in the fascinating world of Indian classical music. I am beyond happy that the film has found its home on Netflix, as there could not have been a better platform for this truly Indian story to reach a global audience.”

The Disciple is Among Netflix's Most Exciting Announcements for 2021

“I'm incredibly excited to share the film with the world, we have waited a long time to do so,” The Disciple producer Vivek Gomber — he also produced and starred in Tamhane's Court and is known for his roles in Sir and A Suitable Boy — added. “I am thrilled and grateful to have Netflix as our streaming partner. With their global appeal and reach, I have no doubt the film will find a discerning audience worldwide. I sincerely believe this is a universal story and will speak to all of us with dreams and aspirations.”

In addition to Modak, The Disciple stars Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit. Tamhane wrote and directed the Marathi-language movie. The Disciple is a production of Gomber's Zoo Entertainment. At the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, The Disciple also won the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize. And at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, The Disciple was awarded the Amplify Voices Award. The Disciple is nominated for Best International Feature at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards, slated to take place April 22.

The Disciple is out April 30 on Netflix worldwide. Netflix had acquired the movie back in January.

The Disciple poster

the disciple poster netflix the disciple poster netflix

The official poster for The Disciple
Photo Credit: Netflix

Further reading: The Disciple, Netflix, Chaitanya Tamhane, Alfonso Cuaron, Netflix India, Venice Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
