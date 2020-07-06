Technology News
Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie Will Be Doubly Tearful

A Bollywood adaptation of a melancholic book? Pack extra tissues.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 July 2020 16:12 IST
Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Movie Will Be Doubly Tearful

Photo Credit: Fox Star Studios

Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara trailer

Highlights
  • Dil Bechara release date is July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara cast
  • Dil Bechara trailer introduces lead characters, the premise

The Dil Bechara trailer is here. Disney+ Hotstar and Disney-owned Fox Star Studios have unveiled an over two-minute look at Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie — the actor died in June — that finds him playing a cancer patient Manny (Rajput) who falls for another cancer patient Kizie Basu (debutante Sanjana Sanghi) in an adaptation of John Green's 2012 novel “The Fault in Our Stars”. (Yes, the book has been previously made into a Hollywood film with Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.) The Dil Bechara trailer introduces the two leads and sets up their romantic connection, which takes them from the by-lanes of India to the French capital of Paris.

From Dil Bechara to Umbrella Academy 2, What to Watch in July

In addition to Rajput and Sanghi, Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Swastika Mukherjee (Paatal Lok), Sahil Vaid (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Saswata Chatterjee (Kahaani), Milind Gunaji (2002's Devdas), and Javed Jaffrey (Dhamaal trilogy). Dil Bechara has been directed by casting director and directorial debutant Mukesh Chhabra, working off a script by Shashank Khaitan (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) and Suprotim Sengupta (Meri Pyaari Bindu). Chhabra was removed as director prior to filming after sexual harassment allegations surfaced during the #MeToo movement in late 2018. He denied the allegations, was later cleared of the charges, and subsequently reinstated.

Satyajit “Setu” Pande (Kahaani) served as the cinematographer on Dil Bechara, alongside Aarif Sheikh (Haider) as the editor. A.R. Rahman is the music composer, with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dangal) and sound design by Pritam Das (Bard of Blood). Dil Bechara's production design is from the duo of Amit Ray and Subrata Chakraborty (Haider), with costume design by Natascha Charak and Nikita Raheja Mohanty (English Vinglish), and make-up and hair by Vikram Gaikwad (Dangal). Farah Khan (Om Shanti Om) and the duo of Uma-Gaiti (Ragini MMS 2) are the choreographers.

For Disney+ Hotstar, Dil Bechara will be the second straight-to-streaming première after the live-action adaptation of Artemis Fowl in June. It's also the second major Bollywood film to release directly on streaming due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; the first was the Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmaan Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video in June. Dil Bechara is among a total of seven films that have been acquired by Disney for its streaming service, as part of what it's calling “Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex”.

Dil Bechara, Ray Donovan, Hamilton, and More on Disney+ Hotstar in July

Here's the official synopsis for Dil Bechara from Disney+ Hotstar:

“Based on the bestselling novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars' by author John Green, Dil Bechara is a story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Both have a tragic twist to their lives. That was the start of exploring a funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love. Kizie and Manny embark on an, on and off, up and down, bitter and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called ‘life'.”

Dil Bechara is out July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. It will available for free, even if you're not a subscriber.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex, Fox Star Studios, Star India, The Fault in Our Stars, Disney India
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Truke Fit Pro True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 999

