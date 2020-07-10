The Dil Bechara title track is here. Sony Music India, Fox Star Studios, and Disney+ Hotstar have unveiled the first song from Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie — “Dil Bechara” — which has been sung, composed, and arranged by the legendary A.R. Rahman, with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dangal). The choreography on “Dil Bechara” is courtesy Farah Khan (Om Shanti Om). “Dil Bechara” is one of nine tracks on the full album — Dil Bechara (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — which is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music streaming services.

Hriday Gattani (Lekar Hum Deewana Dil) and Hiral Viradia (Harmony with A.R. Rahman) served as the music supervisors on “Dil Bechara”, with Keba Jeremiah (Blinded by the Light) on guitars, and V J Srinivasa Murthy-conducted Sunshine Orchestra on the strings. Additional vocals are provided by Gattani and Poorvi Koutish (Sanju).

T R Krishna Chetan, Jerry Vincent, and Santosh Dayanidhi also worked on arrangements and programming, with Panchathan Record inn, Chennai Suresh Permal, Karthik Sekaran, and Suryansh as sound engineers. Pradvay Sivashankar and P A Deepak are responsible for mixing on “Dil Bechara”, which has been mastered by Suresh Permal and Riyasdeen Riyan.

The other eight tracks on Dil Bechara (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) are “Taare Ginn”, “Khulke Jeene Ka”, “Maskhari”, “Friendzone”, “Main Tumhara”, “Afreeda”, “Mera Naam Kizie”, and “The Horizon of Saudade”. Rahman served as the composer on the entire soundtrack. He also wrote “The Horizon of Saudade”, with Bhattacharya handling the remaining ones. Raja Kumari (Zero, Judgementall Hai Kya) is a co-writer on “Afreeda”.

Directed by casting director and directorial debutant Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara also stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Swastika Mukherjee (Paatal Lok), Sahil Vaid (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Saswata Chatterjee (Kahaani), Milind Gunaji (2002's Devdas), and Javed Jaffrey (Dhamaal trilogy). Chhabra was removed as director prior to filming after sexual harassment allegations surfaced during the #MeToo movement in late 2018. He denied the allegations, was later cleared of the charges, and subsequently reinstated.

Dil Bechara is out July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The full soundtrack is out on all major music streaming services.

