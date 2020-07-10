Technology News
‘Dil Bechara’: Watch the Title Track Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput

Now available on YouTube, with the full album on all major music streaming services.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 10 July 2020 12:03 IST
Photo Credit: Fox Star Studios

Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Dil Bechara’ title track

Highlights
  • Dil Bechara release date is July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • A.R. Rahman served as the composer on Dil Bechara
  • No word on release date for the full Dil Bechara album

The Dil Bechara title track is here. Sony Music India, Fox Star Studios, and Disney+ Hotstar have unveiled the first song from Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie — “Dil Bechara” — which has been sung, composed, and arranged by the legendary A.R. Rahman, with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dangal). The choreography on “Dil Bechara” is courtesy Farah Khan (Om Shanti Om). “Dil Bechara” is one of nine tracks on the full album — Dil Bechara (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — which is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music streaming services.

Hriday Gattani (Lekar Hum Deewana Dil) and Hiral Viradia (Harmony with A.R. Rahman) served as the music supervisors on “Dil Bechara”, with Keba Jeremiah (Blinded by the Light) on guitars, and V J Srinivasa Murthy-conducted Sunshine Orchestra on the strings. Additional vocals are provided by Gattani and Poorvi Koutish (Sanju).

T R Krishna Chetan, Jerry Vincent, and Santosh Dayanidhi also worked on arrangements and programming, with Panchathan Record inn, Chennai Suresh Permal, Karthik Sekaran, and Suryansh as sound engineers. Pradvay Sivashankar and P A Deepak are responsible for mixing on “Dil Bechara”, which has been mastered by Suresh Permal and Riyasdeen Riyan.

The other eight tracks on Dil Bechara (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) are “Taare Ginn”, “Khulke Jeene Ka”, “Maskhari”, “Friendzone”, “Main Tumhara”, “Afreeda”, “Mera Naam Kizie”, and “The Horizon of Saudade”. Rahman served as the composer on the entire soundtrack. He also wrote “The Horizon of Saudade”, with Bhattacharya handling the remaining ones. Raja Kumari (Zero, Judgementall Hai Kya) is a co-writer on “Afreeda”.

Directed by casting director and directorial debutant Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara also stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Swastika Mukherjee (Paatal Lok), Sahil Vaid (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Saswata Chatterjee (Kahaani), Milind Gunaji (2002's Devdas), and Javed Jaffrey (Dhamaal trilogy). Chhabra was removed as director prior to filming after sexual harassment allegations surfaced during the #MeToo movement in late 2018. He denied the allegations, was later cleared of the charges, and subsequently reinstated.

Dil Bechara is out July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The full soundtrack is out on all major music streaming services.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Dil Bechara, Dil Bechara Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Sushant Singh Rajput, Disney Plus Hotstar, Fox Star Studios, Sony Music India, Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex, Star India, Disney India, The Fault in Our Stars
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
TikTok Says Removed Over 49 Million Videos in Second Half of 2019
Recruitment and Reform -- Tackling Racism in US Tech Sector

