NDTV Gadgets360.com

Detective Pikachu Trailer: Ryan Reynolds as the Adorable Pokemon Is Weird

, 13 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Detective Pikachu Trailer: Ryan Reynolds as the Adorable Pokemon Is Weird

Highlights

  • Detective Pikachu slated for May 2019
  • Ryan Reynolds voices the titular Pokemon
  • The film is a mix of live-action and CG animation

The first trailer for the first ever live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu, is here. And well, it's weird. Though we already knew that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds would be voicing the character — yes, Pikachu talks in the film — it's still something to hear him talk as the adorable yellow Pokemon mascot we've known for years. For what it's worth, Detective Pikachu is a variant of the character, who claims to be a great detective and isn't as powerful or nimble as other Pikachu.

Set in the fictional Ryme City, the same setting as the eponymous video game the movie is based on, Detective Pikachu follows a failed Pokemon trainer named Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) who is trying to locate his missing father Harry Goodman, a prominent detective. Tim meets Detective Pikachu after the latter seemingly breaks into the former's house, and they are both surprised to find out they can communicate with one another. Everyone else just hears ‘Pika, pika'.

 

Detective Pikachu convinces Tim to partner up in the search for his father, and together they set out on “a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery”. Though the trailer doesn't reveal it, the accompanying description says that Detective Pikachu was Harry's former Pokemon partner, which likely explains what he's doing in Tim's house. The trailer also gives us a peek of the other Pokemon we can expect to see, including Bulbasur, Jigglypuff, Charizard, and Mr. Mime.

Reynolds has shown a penchant for great comic timing with Deadpool and he seems to be channelling some of that in Detective Pikachu. It's still jarring to hear him as Pikachu though, especially when he shifts into a heavier, more gravelly voice that is reminiscent of Deadpool.

In addition to Reynolds and Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Detective Pikachu also stars Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) as Lucy, a junior reporter following her first big story; Ken Watanabe (Godzilla) as Lt. Yoshida, a friend of Harry's; Karan Soni (Deadpool 2) as Jack; Omar Chaparro (Stuck) as Sebastian; singer-songwriter Rita Ora, Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Suki Waterhouse (Love, Rosie), and Chris Geere (You're the Worst).

Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) directed the film off a script from Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and himself, and counts cinematographer John Mathieson (Gladiator), and editor Mark Sanger (Gravity) in its ranks.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu is slated to release May 10, 2019 worldwide.

detective pikachu poster Detective Pikachu poster

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Detective Pikachu, Pikachu, Pokemon, Warner Bros, Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
iPhone XR Shipment Estimates Cut by Nearly 30 Million Units: Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple Confirms T2 Security Chip Blocks Unauthorised Repairs of New Mac Models
Pricee
Detective Pikachu Trailer: Ryan Reynolds as the Adorable Pokemon Is Weird
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. iPad Pro (2018) Review
  2. Vivo Z1 Lite With Snapdragon 626 SoC, Dual Camera Setup Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A9 With 4 Rear Cameras Said to Launch in India This Month
  4. Realme 2 Pro, 1 to Get ColorOS 5.2 This Month; Realme 2 and C1 Later
  5. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  6. Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000 in India Right Now
  7. iPad Pro (2018) India Launch Date Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Open
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie Beta Release Spotted, Download Link Available
  9. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Get a Sticker Search Feature
  10. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With 6-Inch Display Unveiled
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.