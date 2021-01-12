Deadpool 3 Part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige Confirms

Deadpool 3 is still in development at Marvel Studios as an R-rated film — that's the “A” certificate here in India — and will bring Ryan Reynolds' potty-mouthed character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios President and Marvel's Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige has confirmed. This reiterates what has previously been talked about. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger first said Deadpool would be brought under the MCU in late 2017, and Reynolds revealed Deadpool 3 was in development at Marvel Studios in December 2019. But given Deadpool 3 has yet to be announced as part of Marvel's ever-growing plans, Feige's new statement will reassure Deadpool fans.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script [being penned by screenwriting duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux] right now,” Feige told Collider in an interview earlier this week. “[Deadpool 3] will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

That means Deadpool 3 won't enter production prior to 2022, which means it won't hit screens before 2023 (which would be five years since 2018's Deadpool 2). You can also deduce that by looking at the MCU's movie release calendar, which is packed from now till the end of 2022. Black Widow kicks off Phase 4 on the big screen in May, followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in July, Eternals in November, Spider-Man 3 in December, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder in May 2022, Black Panther II in July 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 in November 2022.

We also have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for 2023, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Fantastic Four reboot undated. Deadpool 3 will likely sit alongside those three films, if I'd to guess.

Though Deadpool's inclusion in the family-friendly MCU seems strange at first, it's worth noting that the MCU will look very different by the time Deadpool 3 comes around. Spider-Man: Far From Home introduced the multiverse concept, which is set to be further explored in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 that is rumoured to unite all three live-action eras of Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland) and, naturally, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Just look at that title. Deadpool could easily exist in a parallel universe, and wouldn't have to be fully integrated with the rest of the MCU. Of course, I might be totally wrong.