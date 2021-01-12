Technology News
loading

Deadpool 3 Part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige Confirms

Ryan Reynolds is overseeing the script, and it will film likely in 2022.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 January 2021 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Deadpool 3 Part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige Confirms

Photo Credit: Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox/Marvel

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Highlights
  • Deadpool 3 will be rated R in the US (A in India), Feige says
  • MCU’s slate is packed until 2022, Deadpool 3 to come after
  • Deadpool’s MCU entry will likely use the multiverse concept

Deadpool 3 is still in development at Marvel Studios as an R-rated film — that's the “A” certificate here in India — and will bring Ryan Reynolds' potty-mouthed character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios President and Marvel's Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige has confirmed. This reiterates what has previously been talked about. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger first said Deadpool would be brought under the MCU in late 2017, and Reynolds revealed Deadpool 3 was in development at Marvel Studios in December 2019. But given Deadpool 3 has yet to be announced as part of Marvel's ever-growing plans, Feige's new statement will reassure Deadpool fans.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script [being penned by screenwriting duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux] right now,” Feige told Collider in an interview earlier this week. “[Deadpool 3] will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

That means Deadpool 3 won't enter production prior to 2022, which means it won't hit screens before 2023 (which would be five years since 2018's Deadpool 2). You can also deduce that by looking at the MCU's movie release calendar, which is packed from now till the end of 2022. Black Widow kicks off Phase 4 on the big screen in May, followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in July, Eternals in November, Spider-Man 3 in December, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder in May 2022, Black Panther II in July 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 in November 2022.

We also have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for 2023, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Fantastic Four reboot undated. Deadpool 3 will likely sit alongside those three films, if I'd to guess.

Though Deadpool's inclusion in the family-friendly MCU seems strange at first, it's worth noting that the MCU will look very different by the time Deadpool 3 comes around. Spider-Man: Far From Home introduced the multiverse concept, which is set to be further explored in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 that is rumoured to unite all three live-action eras of Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland) and, naturally, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Just look at that title. Deadpool could easily exist in a parallel universe, and wouldn't have to be fully integrated with the rest of the MCU. Of course, I might be totally wrong.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Deadpool, Deadpool 3, Marvel, MCU, Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
SolarWinds Hackers Linked to Known Russian Spying Tools, Kaspersky Investigators Say

Related Stories

Deadpool 3 Part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Provides Clarification on Privacy Update Amid Public Criticism
  2. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  3. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
  4. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  5. OnePlus Band Review
  6. Signal FAQ: What Is Signal and Why Are People Leaving WhatsApp?
  7. How 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Was Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Seen in Multiple Colours in Leaked Renders
  9. Shifting to Telegram? Here Are 5 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know
  10. Here’s the List of Vivo Phones Getting Funtouch OS 11 Beta Update in 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. TCL Tab 10s and NXTPAPER Tablets, New TV Sets, OD Zero Mini-LED Technology Announced at CES 2021
  2. Samsung Galaxy Upcycling at Home Programme Aims to Help You Give New Life to Your Old Phone
  3. Bitcoin Slides 26 Percent in Biggest Plunge Since March, Shakes Faith in Cryptocurrency Boom
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, Removable SSD, and LTE Variant Launched
  5. Deadpool 3 Part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige Confirms
  6. SolarWinds Hackers Linked to Known Russian Spying Tools, Kaspersky Investigators Say
  7. Gab Benefits From Twitter-Less Donald Trump, Rival Parler’s Removal
  8. WhatsApp Clarifies on Privacy Policy Update Amid Criticism, Says No Effect on Individual Chats
  9. Facebook Has No Plans to Lift Donald Trump Ban, COO Sheryl Sandberg Says
  10. PayPal Blocks GiveSendGo Site That Helped Raise Funds for Those Who Attended US Capitol Violence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com