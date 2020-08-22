DC is taking over the weekend. At DC FanDome, WarnerMedia-owned DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures will give us trailers, teases, sneak peeks, and first looks at some of their biggest upcoming properties. Wonder Woman 1984. The Batman. The Suicide Squad. Zack Snyder's Justice League. Black Adam. The Flash. There will be reveals on the TV and gaming side too, including The Flash series Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In fact, there's so much happening that a bunch of stuff has been moved to September.

Earlier this week, DC announced that it was splitting DC FanDome into two parts — DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes (it's this one), and DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse (September 12). Owing to that, most DC TV properties, except The Flash, have been pushed to September. So don't expect any trailers for the likes of Lucifer, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois, or Legends of Tomorrow. Supergirl didn't have a dedicated panel to begin with.

But all the biggest stuff drops this weekend at DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes. To make things easier for everyone, we've decided to compile the biggest trailers shown at DC FanDome in one place. We will keep adding to this list as new ones keep coming in across the 24-hour event. So be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking in through the weekend. Here are the best film, TV, and game trailers we've seen at DC FanDome.

Wonder Woman 1984

A new trailer for Wonder Woman's next adventure gave us our first look at Kristen Wiig as the villain Cheetah, and a bit more clue of what's going on. The second villain Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) promises people that they can have anything, which is somehow how Wiig's character becomes the character — and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) returns to Diana's (Gal Gadot) life.

Gotham Knights

Batman: Arkham Origins studio WB Games Montréal finally revealed its new DC game, which takes place in a post-Batman world. It's now up to the Batman family — Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin — to take over the reins and protect Gotham City. Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls are among the villains. We also got eight minutes of gameplay.