Technology News
loading

DC FanDome Trailer Unveiled, Split Into Two-Day Event

‘Hall of Heroes’ is still August 22, but the rest — dubbed ‘Explore the Multiverse’ — is now on September 12.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 August 2020 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
DC FanDome Trailer Unveiled, Split Into Two-Day Event

Photo Credit: DC

The virtual DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes stage

Highlights
  • Trailer for DC FanDome teases reveals and movie trailers
  • DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes is an eight-hour recurring show
  • Other DC FanDome events will be on-demand experience

DC FanDome is now a two-day event. Just days away from the mega virtual DC convention, WarnerMedia-owned DC Entertainment announced that it has decided to split DC FanDome into two parts: a bigger, more prominent DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes for DC movies and select TV series, and everything else under DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse. DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes is an eight-hour show that begins Saturday, August 22 at 10:30pm IST, while DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse is a 24-hour on-demand experience that will be available Saturday, September 12 at 10:30pm IST.

We now also have a trailer for DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, which includes appearances from Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson, The Batman director Matt Reeves, James Gunn and the cast of The Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman 1984's Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Patty Jenkins, alongside behind-the-scenes footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League.

As before, DC FanDome will be available in nine languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. For those of you worried about having to stay up all night to catch all DC announcements, fret not. DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes will air three times across a 24-hour period between 10:30pm IST on August 22 and August 23. As for DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, it's now been switched to an on-demand thing, allowing fans to watch all panels in any order and at any time they like, between 10:30pm IST on September 12 and September 13.

While DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes focuses on the biggest DC films, TV series, and games — including the likes of Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Flash, The Suicide Squad, and Zack Snyder's Justice League — DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will include screenings, Q&As, and exclusive content from the DC multiverse, with over a hundred hours of content in total. There's even a section dedicated to kids — KidsVerse — which is being spun off into its own thing with DC Kids FanDome and will be available on a separate kid-friendly site.

“This is an incredible way to deliver for our fans and offer them twice the DC FanDome experience,” DC Comics publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a prepared statement. “Seeing all the feedback in real time on social media, we realised that the only way to do ‘Justice' to DC FanDome was to allow it to evolve and expand into two unique events.”

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes begins Saturday, August 22 at 10:30pm IST. The gates to DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse open Saturday, September 12 at 10:30pm IST. Both those events will be available at dcfandome.com. DC Kids FanDome is also available Saturday, September 12 at 10:30pm IST, but on a different website in dckidsfandome.com.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DC FanDome, DC Comics, DCEU, Arrowverse, Warner Bros, Black Adam, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, Justice League, Justice League Snyder Cut, The Flash
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Apple's Stock Market Value Tops $2 Trillion
Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

DC FanDome Trailer Unveiled, Split Into Two-Day Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Series, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 Launched
  3. The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. OnePlus Nord Review
  5. OnePlus TV Y Series Getting OTA 2 System Update in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
  7. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1
  8. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market
  10. Realme C12 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 6.4-Inch 60Hz LCD Display, Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner
  2. Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  3. DC FanDome Trailer Unveiled, Split Into Two-Day Event
  4. Apple's Stock Market Value Tops $2 Trillion
  5. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Xiaomi Site: Price in India, Specifications
  6. Spotify Goes Down in Some Parts of the World
  7. Google Meet Now Allows You to Cast Your Meetings Using Chromecast
  8. Truecaller Rolls Out Spam Activity Indicator Feature for Android Users
  9. iPhone 12 to Be Made in India Starting Middle of 2021: Report
  10. Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market, Set to Launch on August 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com