Technology News
loading

DC FanDome: The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad Part of Virtual Event

A free 24-hour virtual event for DC movies, TV, comics, and games in nine languages.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 June 2020 10:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
DC FanDome: The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad Part of Virtual Event

Photo Credit: David Dettmann/Warner Bros.

Justice League cast

Highlights
  • DC FanDome begins August 22 at 10:30pm IST
  • New DC announcements, footage, panels, content
  • ‘Special presentations’ for DC fans in ‘every time zone’

With physical conventions cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. is going online with DC FanDome, a free 24-hour virtual convention, available in nine languages, starting August 22 at 10:30pm IST (10am PDT). It will feature the worlds of DC movies, TV, comics, and games, with new announcements and footage, and appearances from cast and creators from virtually every known title in the DC multiverse. For those worried about staying up all night, Warner Bros. says there will be “special presentations” for fans in “every time zone across the globe.”

Wondering what those DC multiverse titles are? Here you go: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Justice League Snyder Cut, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Shazam!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans Go!, Titans, Watchmen, Wonder Woman 1984, and Young Justice: Outsiders.

Some inclusions are particularly interesting, given we haven't seen anything from them in the past. That includes the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, the James Gunn-helmed The Suicide Squad, and the upcoming Arrowverse series Superman & Lois. Watchmen's presence is curious given creator Damon Lindelof said he was not interested in a season 2, though he would love to see someone else tackle a follow-up. It's possible that the Watchmen cast will simply talk about their experience on the show.

Usually, Warner Bros. would hold these reveals at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H. But since that's not possible this year, DC FanDome will have its own “Hall of Heroes”, which will have panels, content, and “special programming” from films, TV series, and games in Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

Warner Bros. is also giving fans the chance to be featured at DC FanDome. You can submit your art at create.DCFanDome.com, and if you're selected, your artwork will be judged by the community and a panel of judges. A select group of winners will be eligible for cash prizes.

“There is no fan like a DC fan,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a prepared statement. “For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC's inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalise their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets, and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we're able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favourite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

DC FanDome is available at dcfandome.com.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DC Comics, Warner Bros, DC FanDome, DCEU, Arrowverse, Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Justice League, Justice League Snyder Cut, Shazam, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman and Lois, Watchmen, Wonder Woman 1984
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Facebook Removes Hundreds More Accounts as Right-Wing Violence Spreads
Samsung Galaxy A21s Launching in India Today at 12:30pm: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

DC FanDome: The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad Part of Virtual Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer
  2. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  4. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  5. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  6. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  8. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  9. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  10. JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings, More
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale on June 24 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers
  3. Redmi K40 May Just Have Been Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 33W Charger
  4. Apple Acting Like 'Gangsters,' Pressuring App for a Cut of Sales: Hey.com Executive
  5. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India, Price, Specifications
  6. Boston Dynamics' Spot Dog-Like Robots Now on Sale, With Conditions
  7. India Investment Body Backs Incentives for Samsung Display Plant in Uttar Pradesh
  8. Google Duo Web Client Now Supports Up to 32 People in a Video Chat
  9. Google Boots Far-Right Site ZeroHedge From Ad Platform, Warns the Federalist
  10. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 First Look, Synopsis, New Cast Members Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com