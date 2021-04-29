Technology News
DC FanDome Date Set for October 16: What to Expect

New trailers, reveals, and cast appearances from across the DC multiverse.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 April 2021 12:39 IST
DC FanDome Date Set for October 16: What to Expect

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

  • Online-only DC FanDome started last year due to COVID-19
  • Warner Bros. bringing it back for a second go, also online
  • The Batman, Black Adam expected to be part of DC FanDome

DC FanDome is back — in October. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. — it owns DC Comics — announced that the online global event dedicated to all things DC, be it movies, TV shows, games, and comics, will return on October 16 for a second edition. No word on what's coming, but you can expect many that were involved last year to return, including Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. And we might get first looks at Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, and maybe even a bit of Jason Momoa from Aquaman 2.

The first DC FanDome virtual convention was held in August last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions cancelling all physical conventions such as San Diego Comic-Con, where Warner Bros. — like most other big studios — usually teased its upcoming DC movies, TV shows and games. With Comic-Con being an online-only event this year as well, Warner believes it's better off doing DC FanDome again. And why not. The first one brought in 22 million views from 220 countries, the company claims, much more than what Comic-Con managed during its lacklustre online offering.

If the 2021 DC FanDome is anything like what we had in 2020, you can expect an several hours-long run of announcements, cast appearances, and footage — from across the DC multiverse. Last year, the entire thing was repeated twice in a faux-live manner to allow fans globally to have the same experience, no matter where they live. For those in India interested in discovering the new DC stuff as it's revealed, you'll likely need to stay up all night, starting the late hours of October 16 and into the early hours through October 17.

You can sign up for the DC FanDome newsletter at DCComics.com.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: DC FanDome, DC Comics, DCEU, Warner Bros, WarnerMedia
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Rides Smartphones, Home Appliances Sale to Post 46.3 Percent Jump in Q1 Profits

DC FanDome Date Set for October 16: What to Expect
Comment
