Dark season 3 first trailer is here, and it's releasing June 27 — as nearly everyone predicted. Netflix unveiled the Dark season 3 release date in a short one-minute teaser trailer on Tuesday, giving fans of the German time travelling sci-fi thriller series the first look at the show's return, for the last time. The third and final season of Dark will arrive about a year on from the second season. That's a much shorter gap than the near 19-month wait between the first and second seasons.

Dark season 3 trailer

“You must have many questions. Shall we begin?” says an ominous voice at the start of the Dark season 3 trailer, before we hear the show's common refrain: “The end is the beginning. And the beginning is the end.” There's talk about life being a circle, if someone didn't get the point made earlier, only for a rude interruption: “But this time, it will be the last cycle.” The release date is important to the show's events as well — it's the day of the apocalypse, as shown in the final episode of Dark season 2.

Dark Netflix cast

Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Karoline Eichhorn, Sebastian Rudolph, Anatole Taubman, Mark Waschke, Stephan Kampwirth, Anne Ratte-Polle, Andreas Pietschmann, Lisa Vicari, Michael Mendl, and Angela Winkler star in Dark. The Netflix series has been created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Odar has directed all 18 Dark episodes till date, while Friese is a writer on each episode.

Dark season 3 synopsis

“The time-twisting madness reaches its conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar — and others are disturbingly not.”

The final episodes of Dark season 3 are out June 27 on Netflix worldwide.

