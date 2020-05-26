Technology News
loading

Dark Season 3 Teaser Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Set for June 27

“The final cycle ends.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 May 2020 15:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dark Season 3 Teaser Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Set for June 27

Photo Credit: Stefan Erhard/Netflix

Dark season 3 first look

Highlights
  • Dark season 3 is the German show’s final season
  • June 27, 2020 is an important date in the show
  • Season 3 trailer sets up an ominous end for Dark

Dark season 3 first trailer is here, and it's releasing June 27 — as nearly everyone predicted. Netflix unveiled the Dark season 3 release date in a short one-minute teaser trailer on Tuesday, giving fans of the German time travelling sci-fi thriller series the first look at the show's return, for the last time. The third and final season of Dark will arrive about a year on from the second season. That's a much shorter gap than the near 19-month wait between the first and second seasons.

Dark season 3 trailer

“You must have many questions. Shall we begin?” says an ominous voice at the start of the Dark season 3 trailer, before we hear the show's common refrain: “The end is the beginning. And the beginning is the end.” There's talk about life being a circle, if someone didn't get the point made earlier, only for a rude interruption: “But this time, it will be the last cycle.” The release date is important to the show's events as well — it's the day of the apocalypse, as shown in the final episode of Dark season 2.

Dark Netflix cast

Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Karoline Eichhorn, Sebastian Rudolph, Anatole Taubman, Mark Waschke, Stephan Kampwirth, Anne Ratte-Polle, Andreas Pietschmann, Lisa Vicari, Michael Mendl, and Angela Winkler star in Dark. The Netflix series has been created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Odar has directed all 18 Dark episodes till date, while Friese is a writer on each episode.

Dark season 3 synopsis

“The time-twisting madness reaches its conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar — and others are disturbingly not.”

Dark season 3 release date

The final episodes of Dark season 3 are out June 27 on Netflix worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dark, Dark season 3, Netflix, Germany
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Paatal Lok Season 2? ‘Definitely’ if Amazon Is ‘Willing’, Says Anushka Sharma

Related Stories

Dark Season 3 Teaser Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Set for June 27
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  2. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  3. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  4. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  5. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV Pro E32S With 32-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched
  7. How to Apply Online for Permit to Order Alcohol Delivery in Maharashtra
  8. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A31 Set to Launch in India Next Week, Price Leaked
  10. Realme Soundbar Teased, Could Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 10 Update with Android 10: User Reports
  2. Dark Season 3 Teaser Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Set for June 27
  3. Paatal Lok Season 2? ‘Definitely’ if Amazon Is ‘Willing’, Says Anushka Sharma
  4. BSNL Revises Auto Validity Extension, Now Charges Rs. 2 for 3 Days of Extended Plan Validity
  5. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. IBM Scientist Rajiv Joshi Bags Inventor of the Year Award for Improving AI Capabilities
  7. Exceptionally Rare 'Cosmic Ring of Fire' Galaxy Spotted 11 Billion Light-Years Away
  8. Coronavirus: Red Cross Urges Halt to Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare Sector Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
  9. Samsung Unveils Exynos 880 SoC With Integrated 5G Modem, AI Capabilities for Mid-Range Smartphones
  10. Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M11 to Launch in India in First Week of June: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com