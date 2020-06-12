Technology News
loading

Dark Season 3 Trailer Sets Up the End, Which Is Also the Beginning

It’s the final season of the German Netflix series.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 June 2020 16:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dark Season 3 Trailer Sets Up the End, Which Is Also the Beginning

Photo Credit: Netflix

Dark season 3

Highlights
  • Dark season 3 release date is June 27 on Netflix
  • New trailer draws parallels between its worlds
  • Dark season 3 trailer song is ‘The Pioneers (M83 Remix)’

Dark season 3 trailer has been unveiled by Netflix. The two-minute trailer for Dark season 3 sets up the German-language sci-fi thriller series' final season. It speaks of two intertwined worlds, with parts of the Dark season 3 trailer showcasing two characters in different times and places side-by-side. There's a bunch of supernatural happenings too, which harken back to Dark's in-universe apocalypse on June 27, 2020 — also the release date for Dark season 3.

“From what time are you,” a character asks at the beginning of Dark season 3 trailer, to which another replies: “It's not about what time. But from what world.” Meanwhile, an eerie black-coloured hemisphere grows in size and engulfs a house. Later in the Dark season 3 trailer, a voice promises to help someone find the origin for “the beginning for everything. In your world. And in mine.”

Cut to similar shots of different people in similar situations, and an experiment that creatures a floating black-coloured goo. Towards the end, another voice declares, “It is time”, as the black substance spreads out and seemingly causes massive destruction. The Dark season 3 trailer — parts of which are set to the Bloc Party song “The Pioneers (M83 Remix)” — ends with Jonas (Louis Hofmann) and Martha (Lisa Vicari) sharing a kiss.

In addition to Hofmann and Vicari, Dark season 3 also stars Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Karoline Eichhorn, Sebastian Rudolph, Anatole Taubman, Mark Waschke, Stephan Kampwirth, Anne Ratte-Polle, Andreas Pietschmann, Michael Mendl, and Angela Winkler. Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese are the creators of Dark on Netflix. Odar and Friese are also the director and writer, respectively.

Here's the official synopsis for Dark season 3, from Netflix:

“In the third and final season, Dark reaches its mind-bending conclusion, moving beyond the concept of space and time. Upon arrival in a new world, Jonas tries to make sense of what this rendition of Winden means for his own fate, while the ones left behind in the other world are left on a quest to break the loop that now not only bends time but also space. Two worlds. Light and dark. And in the centre, a tragic love story of epic proportions.”

Dark season 3 is out June 27 on Netflix worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dark Netflix, Dark season 3, Netflix, Germany
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Facebook Will Now Show Results from Wikipedia in Search Results

Related Stories

Dark Season 3 Trailer Sets Up the End, Which Is Also the Beginning
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  2. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale in India Scheduled for June 15
  4. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points
  5. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Launch in India on June 16
  7. WhatsApp for iPhone to Soon Add Contact Shortcuts to iOS Share Sheet
  8. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Review
  9. This Is What the PS5 Looks Like
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Soon, Launch Offers Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on Geekbench, Exynos 9611 SoC Tipped
  2. Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: All Details
  3. ARK: Survival Evolved Is Free on the Epic Games Store Till June 18
  4. Dark Season 3 Trailer Sets Up the End, Which Is Also the Beginning
  5. Facebook Will Now Show Results from Wikipedia in Search Results
  6. Photographer Behind Viral Phone-Breaking Wallpaper Speaks Out
  7. Breathe Season 2 Title, Cast, Release Date Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  8. Realme X50 Pro to Receive Android 11 Beta 1 Update in Early July
  9. Redmi 8A Dual Gets 64GB Storage Variant in India, Sale Starts From June 15
  10. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Will Be Launched in July, Company Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com