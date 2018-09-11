NDTV Gadgets360.com

Daredevil Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Matt Murdock Gives in to Darkness

, 11 September 2018
Daredevil Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Matt Murdock Gives in to Darkness

Photo Credit: Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in The Defenders

Highlights

  • Daredevil season 3 release date to be announced soon
  • First teaser trailer shows a bloodied Matt Murdock
  • He's ready to "die as the devil than live as" Murdock

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Daredevil season 3, which finds a bloodied Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in a church confessional, offering a pessimistic view of his fight against crime in New York. The teaser was appended to the end of Iron Fist season 2, which released last Friday, and has since been uploaded to Netflix’s social media platforms.

The first Daredevil season 3 trailer is a short 30-second clip, with Murdock in his old home-made costume: a black top, bottom and shoes replete with the black mask that covers the top half of his face. Sitting in a confessional, he says: “I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law. And in the light of day. But I was fooling myself. Darkness only responds to darkness. And the truth is I’d rather die as the devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

 

His words reference the various sides to his character, including his day-job as a public defender and the nickname attached to his alter ego which is also the show’s title. The character’s return has been confirmed since the end of The Defenders, after he was shown alive and being attended to by nuns, even after an entire building fell on him.

Daredevil is part of Netflix’s lineup for New York Comic-Con 2018, scheduled for October 4-7. Netflix is expected to provide a release date for Daredevil season 3, which won’t be more than a few months away.

