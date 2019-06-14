Technology News

Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special at Netflix

Also: Jon Hamm will be back as the Reverend.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special at Netflix

Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Highlights
  • Kimmy Schmidt interactive special to release in 2020
  • No word on Daniel Radcliffe’s role in it
  • Synopsis hints at Kimmy’s wedding

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will star in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Netflix has announced, though there's no word on what his role will be. Netflix has also revealed that Jon Hamm will return to play Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the man who kidnapped and imprisoned Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) in an underground bunker for fifteen years. And lastly, we also have an official synopsis for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, slated to release in 2020:

“In the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend's (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, 'cause Kimmy's got her own Netflix interactive special!”

Netflix originally announced the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special in May — making it the first interactive comedy event for the streaming service — noting that the central quartet of Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper), Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski), and Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-creator Tina Fey had said then that “fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes.”

Since the conclusion of his Harry Potter days, which made him one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Radcliffe has stuck to indie roles in films such as The Woman in Black (2012), Kill Your Darlings (2013), Victor Frankenstein (2015), Swiss Army Man (2016), and Imperium (2016), in addition to various appearances on the stage and a lead role in the anthology TV series Miracle Workers. His only blockbuster appearance was Now You See Me 2 (2016).

Fey will executive produce the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, along with fellow co-creator Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond (30 Rock), Sam Means (The Daily Show), and David Miner (30 Rock). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The as-yet untitled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special will release in 2020 on Netflix.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Daniel Radcliffe, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix, Jon Hamm, Tina Fey
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Huawei Says It Is Readying Possible Hongmeng Software Rollout to Replace Android
Google Said to Have Fired Lobbyists as Policy Head Retools Team Amid Growing Government Scrutiny
Honor Smartphones
Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special at Netflix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  2. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  3. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
  4. Redmi 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update Now Available
  5. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  6. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  8. Thomson Launches New Range of Official Android Smart TVs in India
  9. This Is Our Official First Look at the Google Pixel 4
  10. F&D W19 Bluetooth Speaker Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.