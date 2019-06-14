Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will star in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Netflix has announced, though there's no word on what his role will be. Netflix has also revealed that Jon Hamm will return to play Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the man who kidnapped and imprisoned Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) in an underground bunker for fifteen years. And lastly, we also have an official synopsis for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, slated to release in 2020:

“In the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend's (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, 'cause Kimmy's got her own Netflix interactive special!”

Netflix originally announced the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special in May — making it the first interactive comedy event for the streaming service — noting that the central quartet of Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper), Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski), and Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-creator Tina Fey had said then that “fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes.”

Since the conclusion of his Harry Potter days, which made him one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Radcliffe has stuck to indie roles in films such as The Woman in Black (2012), Kill Your Darlings (2013), Victor Frankenstein (2015), Swiss Army Man (2016), and Imperium (2016), in addition to various appearances on the stage and a lead role in the anthology TV series Miracle Workers. His only blockbuster appearance was Now You See Me 2 (2016).

Fey will executive produce the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, along with fellow co-creator Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond (30 Rock), Sam Means (The Daily Show), and David Miner (30 Rock). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The as-yet untitled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special will release in 2020 on Netflix.