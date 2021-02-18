Technology News
Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Swaggers Into ‘70s Punk Rock Scene in London

Disney’s Cruella de Vil movie is coming to cinemas (for now).

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 February 2021 10:55 IST
Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Swaggers Into '70s Punk Rock Scene in London

Photo Credit: Laurie Sparham/Disney

Emma Stone in and as Cruella

Highlights
  • Cruella movie release date is May 28 worldwide
  • Emma Stone, Emma Thompson lead Cruella cast
  • Cruella trailer not available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The Cruella trailer is here — say hello to Emma Stone's take on the iconic Disney villain from One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Disney has released a one-and-a-half-minute trailer for Cruella, its second attempt at charting the origin story of a Disney fairy tale villain (after Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent, played by Angelina Jolie). In the Cruella trailer, Stone's Estella de Vil declares that she was born “brilliant, bad and a little bit mad” and sees the world differently than everyone else. That naturally doesn't sit well with folks, nor do her antics and exuberant way of doing things. The Cruella trailer is short on plot, but the accompanying synopsis reveals what the Disney film will be about:

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious — and notoriously fashionable — villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The 42 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021, Including Cruella

In addition to Stone as the titular character and Thompson as Baroness von Hellman, Disney's Cruella also stars Joel Fry (Plebs) as Jasper Badun, Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell) as Horace Badun, Emily Beecham (Hail, Caesar!) as Anita, Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service) as Boris, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) as Tabitha, and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag, Stath Lets Flats) as Gerald. Behind the scenes, Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) directs Cruella off a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin) are the producers, with Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, Glenn Close, and Stone as executive producers.

Cruella is out May 28 in cinemas worldwide. A Disney+ release has been rumoured, but the studio is sticking to a theatrical rollout — for now.

cruella poster cruella movie poster

The official Cruella poster
Photo Credit: Disney

Further reading: Cruella, Disney, Emma Stone, One Hundred and One Dalmatians
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon India Responds to Report on Secret Strategy to Dodge Regulators as Retailer Group Calls for Ban

