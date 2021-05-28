Technology News
loading

Cruella Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for August 27

And a guesstimate for the Black Widow Hotstar release date.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 May 2021 09:30 IST
Cruella Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for August 27

Photo Credit: Laurie Sparham/Disney

Emma Stone in and as Cruella

Highlights
  • Cruella released May 28 in cinemas in some countries
  • Also on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets
  • Premier Access is not an option with Disney+ Hotstar

Cruella — the Emma Stone-led reimagining of the iconic Disney villain — will release August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar, Gadgets 360 has learnt. The Disney movie is out Friday, May 28 in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets. The latter involves a $30 (about Rs. 2,180) or equivalent fee on top of your Disney+ monthly subscription. But since Disney+ with Premier Access is not an option on Disney+ Hotstar, Cruella will be available in India only once it leaves Premier Access — and that's August 27. Cruella was slated to release May 28 in Indian cinemas, but that's not happening thanks to the debilitating second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The August 27 Disney+ Hotstar release date for Cruella is exactly in line with what I had guessed back when the Emma Stone movie was announced as a day-and-date release in March. That's because the three-month gap between Disney+ with Premier Access and Disney+ Hotstar is in keeping with the past. Disney's live-action reimagining of Mulan released September 4 on Disney+ with Premier Access, and then arrived December 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. And that is also going to be the case with Disney's most recent animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. It released March 5 in India, and will be available June 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

This will also be the case for Black Widow. The Marvel movie is slated to release July 9 in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Cinemas are unlikely to be open across India by then. And going by the three-month argument, Black Widow should be available October 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

On Cruella, Stone plays aspiring fashion designer Estella “Cruella” de Vil who will go on to become the Dalmatian fur-obsessed villain. The Disney movie also stars Emma Thompson as haute fashion legend and Estella's boss Baroness von Hellman, Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser as thieving brothers Jasper and Horace Badun who are hired by Estella, Emily Beecham as Estella's adoptive mother Catherine de Vil, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as journalist and Estella's childhood friend Anita “Tattletale” Darling, Mark Strong as the Baroness' valet John, Jon McCrea as Estella's entourage member Artie, and Kayvan Novak as the Baroness' lawyer Roger.

Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) is the director on Cruella, working a screenplay by Dana Fox (The Wedding Date) and Tony McNamara (The Great). Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin) are the producers, with Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, Glenn Close, and Stone serving as executive producers. Cruella was made on an estimated budget of $200 million (about Rs. 1,452 crores).

Here's the official synopsis for Cruella, from Disney:

Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in Disney's Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious — and notoriously fashionable — villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Cruella is out August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar, and Disney+ (without Premier Access).

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cruella, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus, Disney, Disney Plus Premier Access, Emma Stone, 101 Dalmatians, One Hundred and One Dalmatians
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Instagram 'Drops' Feature Launched to Let Users Cop Product Drops: Report

Related Stories

Cruella Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for August 27
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  2. Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in BigBasket for Rs. 9,500 Crores
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  5. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
  6. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  7. Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  9. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  10. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C25s India Launch Tipped for June, May Come in Two Storage Variants
  2. NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Went on a Wild Ride During Its Sixth Flight Due to Navigation Error
  3. Vivo Y17 Undergoing Greyscale Testing for Android 11 in India, Company Confirms
  4. Among Us Is Available for Free on Epic Games Store for a Limited Time
  5. PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery
  6. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series
  7. Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched
  8. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  9. Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled
  10. WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com