The Crown Season 3 to Release on Netflix on November 17, Starring Oscar Winner Olivia Colman

The Crown returns for a third season, but with a new cast playing the familiar characters

By | Updated: 13 August 2019 16:07 IST
The Crown Season 3 to Release on Netflix on November 17, Starring Oscar Winner Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II in the third season

  The Crown season 1 was made available in November 2016
  Season 2 was made available in the same month the next year
  Oscar winner Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II

Historical drama series The Crown, which is based on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the current monarch of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms, is on track for the release of its third season. The series, produced for Netflix and streaming on the online platform, will be released on November 17. As is usually the case with shows on Netflix, the entire season is likely be to be released in one go, with all episodes being made available for streaming on November 17 itself.

The series has been available on Netflix since November 2016, with the second season coming a year later in November 2017. After a two-year gap, The Crown will return for a third season. While British actress Claire Foy played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons, the role will now be played by Oscar winner Olivia Colman, who won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite, where she played Queen Anne, also a former monarch of Great Britain and Ireland.

The announcement of the lead actress and the series release date came via a short trailer posted on YouTube by Netflix. The trailer shows Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Other cast members of the show include Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and the heir apparent to the throne.

 

Other characters are also likely to be played by different actors, as the cast has been overhauled to account for the advancing ages of the characters. The first two seasons of the show covered various events that took place from before when Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne, to roughly the mid-1960s. The new season will pick up where the second season left off, and explore later events and happenings in the life of the royal family of the United Kingdom.

The Crown is one of Netflix's popular shows, and fans of the show will be looking forward to its November release. At the moment though, Netflix is in high gear preparing for the release of the second season of Sacred Games which goes live on August 15.

Ali Pardiwala

