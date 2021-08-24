Technology News
Cowboy Bebop Netflix Release Date Set for November 19, Eight First Look Photos Unveiled

“Whatever happens, happens …in November.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 August 2021 13:28 IST
Cowboy Bebop Netflix Release Date Set for November 19, Eight First Look Photos Unveiled

Photo Credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

John Cho as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop

Highlights
  • All 10 Cowboy Bebop season 1 episodes on Nov. 19
  • Cowboy Bebop is based on eponymous Japanese anime
  • Anime director and writer involved in Netflix version

Cowboy Bebop now has a release date — November 19 — and first look courtesy of Netflix, with the streaming service unveiling eight photos starring its three leads: John Cho (Harold & Kumar) as Mars-born bounty hunter with a past Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) as ex-cop bounty hunter Jet Black who has a cybernetic arm, and Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as mega-in-debt Faye Valentine who spent over five decades in suspended animation. Oh wait, I forgot the most important character: Ein the Corgi, who is also in one of the photos. Netflix's Cowboy Bebop is a live-action take on the acclaimed late ‘90s anime series of the same name.

cowboy bebop netflix first look 1 cowboy bebop netflix

Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black in Cowboy Bebop
Photo Credit: Geoffrey Short/Netflix

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol co-writer André Nemec developed the live-action Cowboy Bebop, with Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Christopher Yost serving as head writer on the Netflix series. Cowboy Bebop's original creator Hajime Yatate is also said to be part of the writing team for the 10-episode first season. And the anime's director Shinichirō Watanabe was involved as a creative consultant. Netflix's live-action take has been half-and-half directed by Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil, The Witcher) and Michael Katleman (CBS' Zoo), with Lopez helming the first two episodes. The Cowboy Bebop anime also had an iconic soundtrack, and composer Yoko Kanno returns for the Netflix version.

cowboy bebop netflix first look 6 cowboy bebop netflix

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine in Cowboy Bebop
Photo Credit: Geoffrey Short/Netflix

In addition to Cho, Shakir, and Pineda, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop also stars Alex Hassell (The Miniaturist) as Spike's nemesis and his former partner Vicious, and Elena Satine (Magic City) as the femme fatale Julia who's been involved with both Spike and Vicious. Recurring cast members will include Geoff Stults (The Finder) as Jet's ex-partner detective Chalmers, Tamara Tunie (As the World Turns) as jazz club owner Ana, Mason Alexander Park as jazz musician Gren, Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) as crime boss Mao, and Ann Troung and Hoa Xuande as Vicious' twin enforcers Shin and Lin.

All 10 episodes of Cowboy Bebop season 1 are out November 19 on Netflix in India and around the world.

cowboy bebop netflix first look 8 cowboy bebop netflix

John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and Ein the dog in Cowboy Bebop
Photo Credit: Geoffrey Short/Netflix

cowboy bebop netflix first look 7 cowboy bebop netflix

John Cho as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop
Photo Credit: Geoffrey Short/Netflix

cowboy bebop netflix first look 2 cowboy bebop netflix

John Cho as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop
Photo Credit: Nicola Dove/Netflix

cowboy bebop netflix first look 4 cowboy bebop netflix

John Cho as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop
Photo Credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

cowboy bebop netflix first look 3 cowboy bebop netflix

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, John Cho as Spike Spiegel, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black in Cowboy Bebop
Photo Credit: Nicola Dove/Netflix

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
