Cowboy Bebop now has a release date — November 19 — and first look courtesy of Netflix, with the streaming service unveiling eight photos starring its three leads: John Cho (Harold & Kumar) as Mars-born bounty hunter with a past Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) as ex-cop bounty hunter Jet Black who has a cybernetic arm, and Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as mega-in-debt Faye Valentine who spent over five decades in suspended animation. Oh wait, I forgot the most important character: Ein the Corgi, who is also in one of the photos. Netflix's Cowboy Bebop is a live-action take on the acclaimed late ‘90s anime series of the same name.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol co-writer André Nemec developed the live-action Cowboy Bebop, with Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Christopher Yost serving as head writer on the Netflix series. Cowboy Bebop's original creator Hajime Yatate is also said to be part of the writing team for the 10-episode first season. And the anime's director Shinichirō Watanabe was involved as a creative consultant. Netflix's live-action take has been half-and-half directed by Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil, The Witcher) and Michael Katleman (CBS' Zoo), with Lopez helming the first two episodes. The Cowboy Bebop anime also had an iconic soundtrack, and composer Yoko Kanno returns for the Netflix version.

In addition to Cho, Shakir, and Pineda, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop also stars Alex Hassell (The Miniaturist) as Spike's nemesis and his former partner Vicious, and Elena Satine (Magic City) as the femme fatale Julia who's been involved with both Spike and Vicious. Recurring cast members will include Geoff Stults (The Finder) as Jet's ex-partner detective Chalmers, Tamara Tunie (As the World Turns) as jazz club owner Ana, Mason Alexander Park as jazz musician Gren, Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) as crime boss Mao, and Ann Troung and Hoa Xuande as Vicious' twin enforcers Shin and Lin.

All 10 episodes of Cowboy Bebop season 1 are out November 19 on Netflix in India and around the world.

