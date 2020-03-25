Technology News
Coronavirus: Music Streaming Giants Pledge to Help Musicians Hit by COVID-19

The companies didn't say how much they're donating to the fund.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 25 March 2020 18:42 IST
MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund has been set up to fund for music industry workers

Highlights
  • Amazon Music, Facebook, and other companies have joined hands
  • The programme is promised to provide monetary support in the industry
  • SoundCloud has also partnered with Twitch to support musicians

At a time when the world is reeling under coronavirus outbreak, music streaming giants such as Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music have pledged to contribute to the MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, to fund for music industry workers.

The programme, when set up, promised to provide monetary support for people in the industry affected by cancellation of music events and loss of various work opportunities.

The companies didn't say how much they're donating to the fund. But MusiCares, the charitable foundation behind the project, already raised $2 million (roughly Rs. 15.22 crores) since the initiative was established last week, Engadget reported on Wednesday.

In a similar fashion, SoundCloud had also joined hands with Twitch to give musicians a way to earn some money while staying at home.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MusiCares COVID 19, Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, COVID 19, coronavirus
