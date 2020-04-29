Technology News
loading

YouTube Expands Fact-Check Features to US Video Searches During COVID-19 Pandemic

YouTube information panels, launched in Brazil and India last year, will highlight third-party, fact-checked articles above search results.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 April 2020 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Expands Fact-Check Features to US Video Searches During COVID-19 Pandemic

YouTube that more than a dozen US publishers are participating in its fact-checking network

Highlights
  • Social media sites are under pressure to combat misinformation
  • YouTube said more than a dozen publishers are participating
  • In 2018, YouTube started information panels that showed source links

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet's Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to US viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The information panels, launched in Brazil and India last year, will highlight third-party, fact-checked articles above search results for topics such as "covid and ibuprofen" or false claims like "COVID-19 is a bio-weapon," as well as specific searches such as "did a tornado hit Los Angeles."

Social media sites including Facebook and Twitter are under pressure to combat misinformation relating to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, from false cures to conspiracy theories.

YouTube said in a blog post that more than a dozen US publishers are participating in its fact-checking network, including FactCheck.org, PolitiFact and The Washington Post Fact Checker. The company said it could not share a full list of fact-checking partners.

In 2018, YouTube started using information panels that surfaced links to sources such as Encyclopedia Britannica and Wikipedia for topics considered prone to misinformation, such as "flat earth" theories. But it said in Tuesday's blog post that the panels would now help address misinformation in a fast-moving news cycle.

The site has also recently started linking to the World Health Organisation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or local health authorities for videos and searches related to COVID-19.

YouTube did not specify in the blog post how many search terms would prompt the fact-check boxes. It said it would "take some time for our systems to fully ramp up" as it rolls out the fact-checking feature.

The feature will only appear on searches, though the company has previously said that its recommendation feature, which encourages people to watch videos similar to those that they have spent significant time viewing in the past, drives the majority of overall "watch time."

In January, YouTube said that it had started reducing recommendations of borderline content or videos that could misinform users in harmful ways, such as "videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness."

Major social media companies, which have emptied their offices during the pandemic, have warned that their content moderation could be affected by relying on more automated software. In March, Google said this could cause a jump in videos being erroneously removed for policy violations.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, COVID 19, Misinformation
Mi Note 10 Lite Launching on April 30, Xiaomi Announces
Samsung Galaxy A20 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

YouTube Expands Fact-Check Features to US Video Searches During COVID-19 Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  2. Idea Nirvana Postpaid to Become Vodafone RED in Eight Telecom Circles
  3. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  4. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  5. Mi Note 10 Lite Set to Launch on April 30, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. WhatsApp Increases Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use It
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. Amazon Pay Later Launched in India, Aims to Provide Instant Credit
  9. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  10. Realme PaySa App to ‘Soon’ Enable UPI-Based Payments
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Looks to Enter Lending Market in India: Report
  2. Realme PaySa Teased to Get UPI-Based Payments Support ‘Soon’
  3. Netflix, T-Series in ‘Final’ Talks to Bring Multiple Movies Directly to Streaming: Report
  4. Zoom: US Authorities Reportedly Warn Zoom May be Vulnerable to Foreign Surveillance
  5. Samsung Galaxy A20 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report
  6. YouTube Expands Fact-Check Features to US Video Searches During COVID-19 Pandemic
  7. Mi Note 10 Lite Launching on April 30, Xiaomi Announces
  8. OnePlus Z Tipped to Launch in July, Will Likely Be a Mid-Range Smartphone
  9. Oscars Allows Streaming Movies to Qualify Due to Coronavirus Disruptions to Movie Theatres
  10. Samsung Sees Coronavirus Hit Sales of Smartphones, TVs, Expects Further Fall in Q2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com