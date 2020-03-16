Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: MCU, The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Fantastic Beasts 3 Suspend Filming

No word on how this affects their respective release dates.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 March 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: MCU, The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Fantastic Beasts 3 Suspend Filming

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision in WandaVision

Highlights
  • MCU series join Shang-Chi, Falcon & Winter Solider
  • Production stopped on The Batman for two weeks
  • Fantastic Beasts 3 was to begin filming on Monday

Over the weekend, several big-name film and TV productions shut down filming amid growing concerns around the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the likes of Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries Loki and WandaVision — joining The Falcon and the Winter Solider, which was the first to halt earlier last week — the new Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman, and the third and final chapter in the series, Jurassic World: Dominion. Lastly, the as-yet untitled Fantastic Beasts 3, which was set to begin filming in London on Monday, has reportedly decided to not do so.

Marvel Studios has indefinitely suspended production on Loki and WandaVision, in line with the call made for the MCU movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. For its parent company Disney, the latter joins a long list of films now paused: The Last Duel, The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Shrunk. As for The Batman, Warner Bros. has opted to halt production for two weeks for now. But the studio is continuing to film on the as-yet untitled The Matrix 4, which is reportedly taking all “safety measures” at its Berlin sound stage.

Jurassic World: Dominion had been shooting in London since February before the brakes were hit on Friday. As for Fantastic Beats 3Deadline brings the word — like all other films and TV shows on the list, it's unclear at this point if the delay due to the coronavirus will have an effect on release dates. WandaVision is presently the first in line, slated to release December 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. Loki is supposed to be out next in spring 2021. Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman have announced release dates in June 2021. That leaves Fantastic Beats 3, which is currently slotted for November 2021.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel, MCU, Disney, Loki, WandaVision, The Batman, Warner Bros, DCEU, DC Comics, Jurassic World, Jurassic World 3, Jurassic World Dominion, Universal Pictures, Fantastic Beasts, Fantastic Beasts 3, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Fear Is the Mind Killer, Says Elon Musk, Possibly Referring to Coronavirus Panic

Related Stories

Coronavirus: MCU, The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Fantastic Beasts 3 Suspend Filming
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Indian Firms Struggling to Deal With Work From Home Scenario
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  4. Realme 6 Pro Review
  5. Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data Launched
  6. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
  7. Hotstar Pauses Weekly Disney+ Content Rollout in India
  8. 'Samsung Killer' Escobar Fold 2 Is Actually a Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  9. Coronavirus: Italy's Social and Family Life Goes Virtual Under Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: MCU, The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Fantastic Beasts 3 Suspend Filming
  2. Fear Is the Mind Killer, Says Elon Musk, Possibly Referring to Coronavirus Panic
  3. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy M21 to Launch in India on Wednesday: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola Razr (2019) to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Apple Suspends Active Filming of All Apple TV+ Series Over Coronavirus: Report
  7. Coronavirus: Facebook Commits $20 Million to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
  8. GST Council Raises Tax on Mobile Phones to 18 Percent From 12 Percent
  9. Elon Musk Tells Staff Car Crashes Are Deadlier Than Coronavirus: Report
  10. Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data, Unlimited Calls Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.