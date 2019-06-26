Technology News
loading

Comicstaan Season 2 Trailer: India’s Top Comedians Search for a Promising Gem

As they try to master several disciplines, from improv to sketch comedy.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Comicstaan Season 2 Trailer: India’s Top Comedians Search for a Promising Gem

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Comicstaan season 2 out July 12 on Prime Video
  • Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta are new judges
  • A total of eight episodes in Comicstaan season 2

As promised, Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for Comicstaan season 2, which gives us a peek at the 10 new contestants of the stand-up comedy reality competition series. Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, and Kaneez Surka return as judges and mentors, with Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, and Neeti Palta joining them. Abish Mathew and Urooj Ashfaq are the hosts. The release date of Comicstaan season 2 is July 12.

The Comicstaan season 2 trailer reveals that there's a marginal improvement in balance of the sexes among the contestants, with four women among the 10 contestants, an improvement of just one from last year. That balance is admittedly much better on the judges' side, with two more women in season 2 as opposed to season 1, thanks to the inclusion of Suresh and Palta, who replace the outgoing Sapan Verma and Naveen Richard.


If you're wondering why there's no sign of Tanmay Bhat — who served as a judge and mentor on Comicstaan season 1 — he was dropped by Amazon in November over #MeToo concerns. Bhat was ousted from All India Bakchod, the sketch comedy group he co-founded, over allegations of inaction over sexual harassment in October. AIB was effectively dissolved shortly after.

For Amazon India, Comicstaan season 2 is the first unscripted series and the fourth original series in 2019, after two critical failures in Four More Shots Please! and Mind the Malhotras, released in January and June respectively, and the largely better-received Made in Heaven, from Zoya Akhtar, released in March.

All eight episodes of Comicstaan season 2 are out July 12 on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comicstaan, Comicstaan season 2, Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Prime Video
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme India CEO Shows Off 64-Megapixel Camera Sample, Compares It With Xiaomi’s Flagship Smartphone
Realme U1, Realme 1 Start Receiving Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update With May Android Security Patch in India
Honor Smartphones
Comicstaan Season 2 Trailer: India’s Top Comedians Search for a Promising Gem
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  2. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  4. Tata Sky Binge Review: 5 Streaming Services in One for a Single Monthly Fee
  5. Vivo Flaunts iQoo 5G Phone, AR Glasses at MWC Shanghai
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  8. HMD Global Launches 'Exchange Festival' for Nokia Smartphone Buyers
  9. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  10. Realme U1, Realme 1 Receiving Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.