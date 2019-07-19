Technology News
loading

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 11 Now Streaming on Netflix in India

More comedians, more (vintage) cars, and more coffee. What did you expect?

By | Updated: 19 July 2019 12:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 11 Now Streaming on Netflix in India

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ricky Gervais and Jerry Seinfeld in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee season 11

Highlights
  • A total of 11 episodes in Comedians in Cars season 11
  • Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais among guests
  • Second new season since Seinfeld moved show to Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld is back with another batch of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the talk show in which the famous comedian (usually) does what the title says. Per the official description, it “combines coffee, laughs, and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-filled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy.” For its eleventh season — officially titled “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed” — Seinfeld has eleven guests lined-up, poetically. They are Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder. All 11 episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things, Money Heist, Typewriter, and More on Netflix This July

Here's a (mini) crash-course on the guests. Murphy is known for films such as The Nutty Professor and Coming to America. Rogen is also an actor and producer, who voices Pumbaa in The Lion King remake. Gervais created the British original The Office, Broderick was the title character in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Foxx is known for leading Django Unchained. Maniscalco is a long-time comic now moving into movies with Green Book. Short is famous for Three Amigos. Joyner is Seinfeld's long-time collaborator and a regular appearance on The Chris Rock Show. Villaseñor is a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Everett starred in Patti Cake$, and Marder is also a writer, known for Letters from a Nut books.

 

Season 11 of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is the second new season of Seinfeld's talk show on Netflix, after it moved from its earlier home, Sony-owned Crackle, where it had released 60 episodes across nine seasons between 2012 and 2017. All episodes — except for the one where Jason Alexander stars as his Seinfeld character George Costanza — moved to Netflix after the streaming service acquired it, where the nine seasons were reorganised in four different collections. The tenth season, New 2018: Freshly Brewed — released in July last year — was its own collection.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed is out now. There's no word on a twelfth season as yet, but it's expected in 2020.

New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Jerry Seinfeld, Netflix, Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Jamie Foxx
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
HP ProBook 445 G6 Business Laptop With AMD Ryzen CPUs, 180-degree Hinge Launched in India
Honor Smartphones
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 11 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Opens Up on Redmi K20 India Price After Fans Complain
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Debuts in India, Sales Open August 1
  3. Oppo K3 With Snapdragon 710 SoC Set to Launch in India Today
  4. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: Our Pick?
  6. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  7. Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Vivo Y7s With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications
  10. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Facebook Are Tracking Your Porn-Viewing Habits, and Incognito Mode Won’t Save You
  2. Hotstar Most Popular Entertainment App Among Indian Smartphone Users, Report Claims
  3. Typewriter Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  4. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 11 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Specifications Surface Online, Both Tipped to Have 6GB RAM
  6. Instagram Will Now Alert Violators Before Deleting Their Accounts
  7. Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing With a Doodle Video
  8. Microsoft Cloud Growth, Surface Revenue Beat Expectations as Xbox Sales Disappoint
  9. Netflix Subscriber Drop Hints at Streaming-Service Fatigue
  10. WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.