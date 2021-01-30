Technology News
loading

Cloverfield Sequel in the Works With J.J. Abrams as Co-Producer

Abrams will produce the sequel with Bad Robot head of motion pictures Hannah Minghella.

By ANI | Updated: 30 January 2021 17:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cloverfield Sequel in the Works With J.J. Abrams as Co-Producer

Photo Credit: Bad Robot Productions/Paramount Pictures

Cloverfield was a monster film released back in 2008

Highlights
  • Cloverfield sequel will abandon the old style
  • The original title became an instant hit of its time
  • Cloverfield emerged as the launchpad of a Cloverfield universe

The insanely popular 2008 film Cloverfield is getting a sequel. The upcoming movie is in the works from producer J.J. Abrams, who has tapped rising British scribe, Joe Barton, to write the script.

According to Variety, Abrams will produce the sequel with Bad Robot head of film Hannah Minghella. While the original Cloverfield used the found-footage format that was popular for several years, the new instalment will abandon the style.

Cloverfield was a monster movie and followed a group of 20-something New Yorkers as they try to navigate the city during an attack by a giant monster. The cast included Lizzy Caplan and T.J. Miller. The production was kept secret and fuelled intense speculation, which successfully created a buzz for the low-budget project. Abrams had conceived it as an homage to classic Godzilla movies.

The 2008 monster movie became an instant hit, grossing $172 million worldwide, and was the launchpad of a Cloverfield universe that grew to encompass 10 Cloverfield Lane, which released in 2016 and The Cloverfield Paradox, which premiered on Netflix in 2018.

These movies were originally developed as separate movies but were folded under a Cloverfield banner tying them to a linked story with science fiction and monster themes. Cloverfield also helped launch the directing career of Matt Reeves, who is now helming The Batman. However, Reeves is not involved in the upcoming sequel.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cloverfield 2, Cloverfield, JJ Abrams, Bad Robot
Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings Following HBO Max Debut
Cloverfield Sequel in the Works With J.J. Abrams as Co-Producer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Plans to Ban ‘Private Cryptocurrencies’ in India
  2. SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test
  3. Spotify Looks to Recommend Music Based on Your Emotional State
  4. Xiaomi Unveils New Wireless Charging Tech That Works Over the Air
  5. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Priced Under Rs. 7,000, Launching on February 2
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Microsoft India Development Center Established in Noida
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Buds Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Cloverfield Sequel in the Works With J.J. Abrams as Co-Producer
  2. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings Following HBO Max Debut
  3. GeForce Now Beta Now Available for M1-Powered Mac Machines and Chrome Web Browsers
  4. Netflix Starts Testing Timer Feature to Stop Streaming Content After a Certain Period
  5. Realme X7 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 4 Launch
  6. Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani Likens Amazon's Bid to Stall Retail Deal to 'Ruthless' Alexander the Great
  7. Government Plans to Ban ‘Private Cryptocurrencies’ in India, Create Official Digital Currency
  8. Justice League Snyder Cut Release Date Set for March 18 on HBO Max
  9. Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test: Report
  10. Apple TV+ Plans Miniseries on WeWork Rise and Fall With Jared Leto as Co-Founder Adam Neumann
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com