Cinderella Amazon Prime Video Trailer: Camila Cabello Wants More Than Prince Charming

“I’ve dreams that I’ve to chase.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 August 2021 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Christopher Raphael/Sony Pictures

Camila Cabello in and as Cinderella

  • Cinderella (2021) movie release date is September 3
  • Cabello and Billy Porter lead Cinderella (2021) cast
  • First trailer for Cinderella (2021) sets up the premise

Cinderella trailer is here. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a two-and-a-half-minute first trailer for its modern (musical) take on the traditional fairytale that marks the acting debut of former Fifth Harmony member and pop star Camila Cabello. So what's modern? Well, this Cinderella (Cabello) isn't as bothered about finding Prince Charming, but rather selling her signature dresses — her shop is called Dresses by Ella — so she can make a name for herself. Meanwhile, King Rowan (Pierce Brosnan) is holding a ball for Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) so he can find a bride for himself. You know how this goes, we've all seen one Cinderella movie at this point.

She wants to go to the ball as well, but her annoying stepmother Vivian (Idina Menzel) won't let her. Thankfully, she has some help from her fabulous godmother Fab G (Billy Porter) who turns up out of the blue, and gives her a ...business suit instead of a dress, which makes sense given that she wants to be a businesswoman. Still, at the ball, Cinderella turns up in a flowing dress after all. Okay then. Fab G also turns Cinderella's three mice friends into footmen (James Corden, Romesh Ranganathan, and James Acaster). And then at the ball, Prince Robert falls in love with Cinderella. Happy ending?

Not really, as Cinderella says: “What about my work? I don't want a life stuck waving from a royal box, any more than a life confined to a basement.” As Robert's heart breaks, Cinderella adds as she leaves him: “I've dreams that I've to chase.” Vivian tells her to marry him so that all their problems might be solved, but Cinderella has plans for herself — plans that also involve randomly singing and dancing on the streets, in sync with the extras around her. What a weird way to live. Of course, at the end of the day it's a rom-com, so the guy is going to get the girl.

In addition to Cabello, Brosnan, Galitzine, Menzel, Porter, Corden, Ranganathan and Acaster, Cinderella also stars Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the stepsisters, Missy Elliott as Town Crier, Tallulah Greive as Princess Gwen, and Mary Higgins as Princess Laura. There are roles for Luke Latchman, Fra Fee, and Beverley Knight too.

Behind the scenes, Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) is the director and writer. Corden is among the producers alongside Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Cinderella is a production of Columbia Pictures and Pearlman and Corden's Fullwell 73. It was originally slated to premiere in cinemas worldwide, but due to COVID-19 concerns, Sony Pictures opted to sell it to Amazon for an undisclosed amount.

Cinderella is out September 3 on Prime Video in India and around the world.

Cinderella poster

cinderella poster cinderella 2021

The official poster for Cinderella (2021)
Photo Credit: Amazon

Akhil Arora
