Technology News
loading

Thor: Love and Thunder Cast: Christian Bale Said to Be in Talks to Star in Marvel Movie

His first comic book role since Batman.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 12:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Thor: Love and Thunder Cast: Christian Bale Said to Be in Talks to Star in Marvel Movie

Photo Credit: Merrick Morton/Fox

Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari

Highlights
  • Thor: Love and Thunder release date in India is November 5, 2021
  • Bale might play the villain Cul Borson, the God of Fear and Thor’s uncle
  • Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman part of Thor: Love and Thunder cast

Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to star in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth standalone Thor movie and the sixth entry in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bale's role is being kept under wraps, per the new report. Should he accept the offer to be part of Thor: Love and Thunder, the 45-year-old star will join a cast that already includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / The Mighty Thor, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is returning at the helm for Thor: Love and Thunder, which has a November 2021 release date.

Collider was the first to bring word of Bale's potential involvement in the Thor: Love and Thunder cast. Variety later confirmed the discussions and floated the God of Fear and Thor's uncle, Cul Borson / Serpent, as a possible candidate for Bale's character, given the fourth Thor movie is expected to follow the events of “The Mighty Thor”, in which the new Goddess of Thunder meets her match in Cul after wielding Mjolnir. The story will also follow Valkyrie finding “her new queen” — Thompson revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 — as the new ruler of Asgard, a title given to her by Thor in Avengers: Endgame.

For Bale, this would be his second comic book role — after playing Bruce Wayne / Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy — and the first big franchise appearance since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. Since then, Bale has stuck to more character-driven dramas such as the Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams-starrer black comedy American Hustle, the Adam McKay-directed satires The Big Short, and Vice, and opposite Matt Damon in period drama Ford v Ferrari. Bale has had role in big budget movies, including fantasy adventure Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and Ridley Scott's biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings.

The five films before Thor: Love and Thunder include Scarlett Johansson's standalone prequel Black Widow in May 2020, the Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden-starrer The Eternals set thousands of years in the past in November 2020, the first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in February 2021, the sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that also involves the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in May 2021, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2021. Additionally, there are also at least four Disney+ series.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release November 5, 2021 in cinemas worldwide. Filming is expected to begin August 2020 in Australia.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Thor, Thor Love and Thunder, Thor 4, Christian Bale, Marvel, MCU, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
CES 2020 Thus Far: Flying Taxis, Toilet Paper Robots, and More

Related Stories

Thor: Love and Thunder Cast: Christian Bale Said to Be in Talks to Star in Marvel Movie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
  4. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  5. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  7. Amazon Echo Auto, Meant for In-Car Use, Launched in India
  8. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
  9. Samsung-Backed Neon Promises to Bring Virtual Humans With Emotions
  10. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Updates Its Privacy Checkup Tool With 4 New Features
  2. Honor Magic Watch 2 Launch in India Teased to Be Soon
  3. Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  4. Huawei Y6s With Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Goes Official
  5. Amazon Echo Auto Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  6. Thor: Love and Thunder Cast: Christian Bale Said to Be in Talks to Star in Marvel Movie
  7. Samsung-Backed Neon Debuts to Go Beyond Digital Assistants With Virtual Humans Featuring Emotions, Intelligence
  8. SpaceX Launches 60 More Starlink Internet-Beaming Mini Satellites, Its Third Batch
  9. The New Mutants Trailer: X-Men Horror Movie Is Still on Its Way
  10. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving January 2020 Android Security Patch, Pixel 4 Gets Fix for Colour Shift Issue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.