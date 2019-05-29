Chris Hemsworth on Fat Thor, Star Trek, and More Marvel Movies

Though Avengers: Endgame was planned as a farewell for its core six members — Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, the Hulk, and Hawkeye — the Norse God of Thunder isn't done with the role. In a new interview, Chris Hemsworth said that he would be interested in reprising his role if Marvel has any plans for the character, which it might, considering how Endgame ended and what Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has said in the past.

“I'd still love to do more, to be honest,” Hemsworth told Variety. “And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energised for the possibility of where it could go. But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here.”

A week prior to Avengers: Endgame's release, Thompson revealed that Marvel had heard a pitch for Thor 4, which would involve director Taika Waititi returning to the fold. The events of Endgame proposed a radically different idea, as Thor chose to leave New Asgard in the hands of Valkyrie and board the Guardians of the Galaxy's spaceship, which made everyone think that Hemsworth might show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Hemsworth also touched upon Thor's physical transformation in Endgame — which he labelled “Lebowski Thor” on set, in reference to Jeff Bridges' character in The Big Lebowski, though fans have opted for the more straightforward “Fat Thor” — noting he convinced the filmmakers to retain the weight his character had gained. In an earlier version of the script, Thor would have gone back to his well-built self, but Hemsworth fought for the change.

“I enjoyed that version of Thor,” Hemsworth added. “It was so different than any other way I played the character.”

It did mean a fair bit of extra work for the 35-year-old actor: “Physically, it was a good three hours in hair and makeup. Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about [41 kg]. It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”

Among other things, Hemsworth also spoke about the doomed Star Trek 4, in which he was to reprise his role from the 2009 original. Reports had said talks had stalled over pay cuts, but Hemsworth claims he “wasn't sold on the script”.

“I didn't feel like we landed on a reason to revisit that yet,” he said. “I didn't want to be underwhelmed by what I was going to bring to the table.”