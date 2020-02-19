Netflix has unveiled the release date — April 24 — and first look at Extraction, the Chris Hemsworth-led action thriller movie produced by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. Extraction marks the directorial debut of Endgame stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave. Hemsworth stars in Extraction alongside the likes of David Harbour (Stranger Things), Golshifteh Farahani (About Elly), Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur), and Randeep Hooda (Highway), in addition to Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur), Priyanshu Painyuli (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero), Prashant Narayanan (Shadows of Time), Suhail Nayyar (Hotel Mumbai), Jay Ali (Daredevil), Mir Sarwar (The Family Man), Geetanjali Thapa (Liar's Dice), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Fay Masterson (The Last Ship), and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Formerly titled Dhaka — it's set in the Bangladeshi capital — Extraction filmed in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in India in late 2018, before jumping to Ban Pong and Ratchaburi in Thailand. Set in an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, Extraction follows a mercenary for hire called Tyler Rake, played by Hemsworth, whose next job involves rescuing the kidnapped young son, played by Jaiswal, of a Bangladeshi businessman and crime lord. The son becomes a pawn in a war between notorious drug lords inside one of the world's most impenetrable cities, Dhaka.

“I'm honored to be working with a talent like Chris Hemsworth and to continue my collaboration with Joe and Anthony Russo, who have been great mentors of mine,” Hargrave said in a prepared statement in 2018. “We have a great cast in David Harbour plus Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee, two of the most respected actors on the Indian subcontinent, as well as the extremely talented Golshifteh Farahani. I'm also looking forward to introducing our young star Rudraksh Jaiswal, to audiences worldwide. Netflix has been a great partner in this process, and we're excited to make a film that hopefully speaks to a wide range of audiences — a gritty, character-driven action movie with a lot of heart.”

The Russo brothers added: “India has provided incredibly beautiful backdrops that have added to the intricacies of our production. The crews, production facilities and cast have been an absolute pleasure to work with.”

Hemsworth is also a producer on Extraction alongside the Russo brothers, Mike Larocca, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Extraction is a production of AGBO Films and TGIM Films.

Here's the official description for Extraction, via Netflix:

“Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black-market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.”

Extraction releases April 24 on Netflix in India and across the world.

(left) David Harbour, Chris Hemsworth on the sets of Extraction

Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix

Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal in Extraction

Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix