Technology News

Chopsticks Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie, Releasing May 31

The Nirma detergent joke is already a failed attempt at a running gag.

By | Updated: 21 May 2019 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chopsticks Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie, Releasing May 31

Photo Credit: Netflix

Mithila Palkar, Abhay Deol in Chopsticks

Highlights
  • Chopsticks is out May 31 on Netflix in India
  • New trailer introduces all three main characters
  • Its attempts at humour are not promising at all

Netflix has released a full-length trailer for its upcoming Indian original film Chopsticks, which stars Mithila Palkar (Little Things), Abhay Deol (Dev.D), and Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy). Directed by Sachin Yardi (Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum), Chopsticks “navigates unexpected twists and turns involving a whacky gangster (Raaz) in love with his fighter goat, the fighter goat falling in love with Nirma's (Palkar) new found love — her red car — and a seasoned con-man (Deol) who embarks on his journey towards helping the sweet Nirma to recover her beloved stolen car.”

The new Chopsticks trailer opens with all the scenes that were part of the character tease from two weeks ago, as we are introduced to the protagonist Nirma Sahastrabuddhe (Palkar), an “under-confident girl” giving Mandarin-language tours of the Dharavi slums to Chinese tourists, buying a new car and then having it stolen by someone pretending to be a parking attendant. If you saw the first look, there's nothing new for you in the first 45 seconds.

 

Post that, the trailer introduces Deol's unnamed conman, who is an expert lock-picker having been in the trade for eighteen years, and then Raaz's aforementioned goat-loving gangster. The Chopsticks trailer feels a little disjointed from there on, as a bunch of unrelated scenes are strung along to a classic Hindi song, which reveals that there's some invovlement for a child labour-driven packaging facility, and that Deol's conman will threaten to throw Nirma off the ledge of a building at one point.

Towards the end, Chopsticks attempt to turn the Nirma detergent joke — Palkar's character has the same name as a popular washing detergent in India — into a running gag, but without any success. Hopefully the film's other attempts at humour will be more sophisticated and worthwhile.

For Netflix, Chopsticks will be its fifth film from India in 2019, on the back of critically-acclaimed drama Soni, Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand, Madhuri Dixit-produced 15 August, and Manav Kaul-starrer Music Teacher. It has several other projects in the works, from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar among others.

Chopsticks is out May 31 on Netflix worldwide. The film also stars former MTV India VJ Benafsha Soonawalla. It has been produced by Viniyard Productions' Ashvini Yardi, the director's wife.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chopsticks, Netflix, Netflix India, Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar, Netflix Originals
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Honor 20 Pro Camera Samples, Renders Surface Ahead of Today's Launch
Honor Smartphones
Chopsticks Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie, Releasing May 31
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Launched
  2. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  3. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  4. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  5. Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Offer 400MB Additional Daily Data
  6. Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone to Launch in India on May 27
  7. Honor 20 Series to Be Sold via Flipkart in India
  8. 'Boycott Apple' Movement Grows in China as US Goes After Huawei: Report
  9. Redmi Note 7S with 48-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  10. Redmi Note 7S to Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.