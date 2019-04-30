Technology News

Netflix’s Next Indian Film, Chopsticks, Gets May Release Date

It stars Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 15:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix’s Next Indian Film, Chopsticks, Gets May Release Date

Photo Credit: Netflix

Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar in Chopsticks

Highlights
  • Chopsticks is out May 31 on Netflix worldwide
  • Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar star in the film
  • It will be Netflix’s fifth Indian film in 2019

Netflix has set a May 31 release date for its next original Indian film — Chopsticks — which has been directed by Sachin Yardi (Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum), and stars the likes of Abhay Deol (Dev.D), Mithila Palkar (Little Things), and Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy). Chopsticks is about “an under-confident but talented girl, sidestepped at every stage of her life, who seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster. In the process, she finds her confidence and place in the sun.” The film has been produced by Vineyard Productions' Ashvini Yardi, the director's wife.

The release date for Chopsticks was quietly revealed by Netflix as part of its look at upcoming titles on its platform in May, along with a first-look at the film (above). Netflix is billing Chopsticks as its “first Indian original film” because it has been made from scratch by the streaming service, unlike past efforts such as Soni, Lust Stories, Firebrand, Rajma Chawal, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, and The Music Teacher, which were simply acquired by Netflix.

Deol was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. Palkar's last feature was Karwaan, and her Web series Little Things premiered its second season on Netflix in October. According to the film's IMDb page, the cast of Chopsticks also includes Benafsha Soonawalla, who began her career as a VJ on MTV India and took part in the eleventh season of reality show Bigg Boss — modelled on the international series Big Brother — in 2017. The film's Netflix title page lists the running time for Chopsticks as an hour and 40 minutes.

Chopsticks was first announced by Netflix at a showcase event in Singapore in November last year, alongside some of the aforementioned others. Having released six films and documentaries last year, Netflix has been ramping up its Indian film slate in 2019, with a new slate of 10 movies — produced by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar — announced earlier in April. That's in addition to the three remaining from its November announcement: Anushka Sharma-produced Bulbul, Upstarts, and Cobalt Blue.

Netflix's next Indian film, Chopsticks, will premiere May 31 worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chopsticks, Netflix, Netflix India, Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar, Netflix Originals
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
PhonePe UPI Payments App Adds a Keyboard to Let You Send or Receive Money Quickly
Avengers: Endgame - The Top 5 Geekiest Moments
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Netflix’s Next Indian Film, Chopsticks, Gets May Release Date
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  2. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  3. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  4. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  5. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  6. Realme 3 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  7. Avengers: Endgame Blasts Off With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Hands-On Reveals 3x Zoom, Full-Page Ad Appears in US
  9. Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Beauty Video Mode, Bixby Routines
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.