Chopsticks Teaser Trailer — Netflix Introduces Mithila Palkar's Character in First Look

Meet Ms. Nirma Shahastra Buddhe.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 13:42 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Netflix India

  • Chopsticks is out May 31 on Netflix
  • First teaser introduces Palkar's character
  • Abhay Deol also stars in Chopsticks

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Indian original film Chopsticks, which introduces Mithila Palkar's character Nirma Shahastra Buddhe, a “shy and under-confident” young woman who's new to the city of Mumbai. Directed by Sachin Yardi (Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum), Chopsticks finds Nirma trying to pull off “an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster.”.

The first Chopsticks teaser trailer opens with Nirma (Palkar) giving a tour of the Dharavi slums to a group of Chinese tourists in Mandarin. Soon after, she buys a new car and is trying to build her confidence with the help of repeat-after-me motivational tapes. Her life takes a bad turn after she's duped by a ‘parking attendant' and realises her car has been stolen.


There are glimpses of a goat and Abhay Deol (Dev.D) in successive quick cuts post that. Deol is playing an unnamed con artist who teams up with Nirma to get her car back. In a joke that closes out the Chopsticks teaser, a cop who's registering an FIR laughs that Palkar's character has the same name as a popular washing detergent in India. Um, okay.

For Netflix, Chopsticks will be its fifth film from India in 2019, on the back of critically-acclaimed drama Soni, Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand, Madhuri Dixit-produced 15 August, and Manav Kaul-starrer Music Teacher. It has several other projects in the works, from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar among others.

Chopsticks is out May 31 on Netflix worldwide. The film also stars Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy)and former MTV India VJ Benafsha Soonawalla. It has been produced by Viniyard Productions' Ashvini Yardi, the director's wife.

Further reading: Chopsticks, Netflix, Netflix India, Mithila Palkar
