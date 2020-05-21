Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai trailer is here. Netflix has unveiled a two-minute look at Anurag Kashyap's next movie, which follows a hapless, strong-headed middle-class bank cashier Sarita (Saiyami Kher, from Mirzya) who comes into a recurring source of virtually unlimited cash. The Choked trailer reveals how her life changes as she begins spending on everything she desires, only for an unprecedented announcement to stop her in her tracks: the 2016 demonetisation. That seemingly drags Sarita into a criminal world completely unknown to her.

Kher stars on Choked alongside Roshan Mathew (Moothon), Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy), Upendra Limaye (Jogwa), Tushar Dalvi (Sau Shashi Deodhar), Rajshri Deshpande (Angry Indian Goddesses), Vaishnavi Rp, Uday Nene (Hasee Toh Phasee), Parthveer Shukla (Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai: Take 2), Sanjay Bhatia (Prem Aggan), Aditya Kumar (Gangs of Wasseypur), and Milind Pathak (Dashakriya).

Kashyap directed the film off a script by Nihit Bhave (Hey Prabhu!, and Sacred Games). Kashyap also produced alongside Dhruv Jagasia. Choked is a production of Netflix and Good Bad Films, co-founded by Kashyap.

For Kashyap, Choked is his fourth association with Netflix, after two shorts in the anthology films Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, and the popular series Sacred Games. Choked will be Kashyap's fourteenth directorial feature overall. He is best known for 2012's Gangs of Wasseypur, 2004's Black Friday, and 2009's Dev.D. Choked's two leads, Kher and Mathew, were last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Special Ops and the Malayalam-language rom-com Kappela, respectively.

“Cash-strapped, frustrated bank cashier Sarita Pillai finds a surprise stash of cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night. Her stagnated life finds a new direction.”

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai arrives June 5 on Netflix worldwide.

