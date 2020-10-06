Chloë Grace Moretz has been cast as the lead in The Peripheral, the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of William Gibson's 2014 sci-fi mystery thriller created by author and screenwriter Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan) and executive produced by Westworld creators and husband-wife duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Moretz will play “Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her.”

Variety brings word of Moretz's hiring as Flynne Fisher on The Peripheral. Amazon, Moretz, Smith, Nolan, or Joy haven't commented on the development yet. Moretz is the first actor associated with The Peripheral that was confirmed to be in the works in November last year. Smith will also serve as showrunner and executive producer on The Peripheral, with Vincenzo Natali (Cube) as director and executive producer.

Moretz, 23, has been acting since the age of seven and got her Hollywood breakthrough with the 2010 superhero film Kick-Ass. Moretz has since had roles in Martin Scorsese's 2011 adventure drama Hugo, the Tina Fey-led sitcom 30 Rock, as the title character in the 2013 horror film Carrie, the 2014 award-winning drama Clouds of Sils Maria, the 2014 teen romantic drama If I Stay, and the 2016 sci-fi action flick The 5th Wave.

She then took a little break before returning with the 2017 Louis C.K. comedy-drama I Love You, Daddy, which never saw the (public) light of day after C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement. In 2018, Moretz had roles in three films: the drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post, the supernatural horror Suspiria, and the psychological thriller Greta.

Moretz was most recently seen in the action horror Shadow in the Cloud that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. She will next be seen in the hybrid live-action/ animated feature-length take on Tom and Jerry.

The Peripheral has been in the works at Amazon since early 2018. The series adaptation will be produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Nolan and Joy's Kilter Films. In addition to Nolan, Joy, Smith, and Natali, executive producers on The Peripheral include Athena Wickham, who worked with Nolan and Joy on Westworld, and Steven Hoban, who worked with Natali on several of his previous ventures.

For Nolan and Joy, The Peripheral is one of two known projects they have at Amazon, alongside a Fallout TV series that was announced in July.

There's no word on when production will begin, let alone a release date, for The Peripheral.