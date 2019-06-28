Technology News
loading

Charlie’s Angels Trailer: Kristen Stewart Trains Naomi Scott in Elizabeth Banks’ Film

And there’s a song by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Charlie’s Angels Trailer: Kristen Stewart Trains Naomi Scott in Elizabeth Banks’ Film

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Elizabeth Banks in Charlie’s Angels

Highlights
  • Charlie’s Angels to release November 15 in India
  • It’s not a reboot or remake of the film, TV series
  • First Charlie’s Angels trailer has a lot to show off

The first trailer for the new Charlie's Angels is here. Kristen Stewart (Twilight), Naomi Scott (Aladdin), and big-screen newcomer Ella Balinska (The Athena) are the new female trio at the centre, who take on private security missions around the world. Veteran actress Elizabeth Banks is a writer, director, and producer on Charlie's Angels, which despite its reboot-y name isn't a reboot or a remake, but somehow a continuation of the 2000s films and the original TV series it was based on. Banks also stars as Bosley, though as what's clearly meant as a joke, she's one of four Bosleys alongside Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Sam Claflin (Me Before You).

Sabina Wilson (Ms. Stewart) opens the first Charlie's Angels trailer, acting as a charming decoy while one of her colleagues Jane Kano (Balinska) takes out the two bodyguards. Mr. Stewart's Bosley then congratulates them on their efforts, before they are introduced to a new client: programmer Elena Houghlin (Scott), who's with Hounsou's Bosley. Elena has some tech that needs safeguarding and hence they are soon trading gunfire with a chasing vehicle which is fitted with a Gatling gun. Banks' Bosley then shows up and introduces Elena to the Townsend Agency, where we get an introduction to the female spies.

 

The Charlie's Angels trailer also makes a point of showing its humour chops, from Jane explaining with biological precision how she took out a guy to Banks' Bosley showing off the variety of tools the agency has at its disposal. The trailer then kicks up a gear to give us a peek at some of its action scenes, and Noah Centineo's (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) lab assistant character, who is seen later in a different avatar flirting with Jane. Though Elena starts off as a client, the trailer also makes it clear that she's being groomed to become a new Charlie's Angel herself.

And if you somehow missed the mention at the start and end of the trailer, the background song has been specifically written and performed for the film by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey. That's a lot of star talent for just one track, and it feels like a deliberate nod to the on-screen female trio.

Here's the official synopsis for Charlie's Angels, via Sony Pictures:

“In Elizabeth Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.”

Charlie's Angels is out November 15 in cinemas in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Charlies Angels, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Sony Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition Announced, Set to Launch on July 9
Honor Smartphones
Charlie’s Angels Trailer: Kristen Stewart Trains Naomi Scott in Elizabeth Banks’ Film
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  3. Design Chief Jony Ive Is Leaving Apple to Start His Own Firm
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack
  5. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Open Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, More
  6. OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Camera, Performance, Battery Life Comparison
  7. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  8. Debris From India’s ASAT Missile Test Still in Earth’s Orbit: Astronomer
  9. Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Are Back: Here Are the Top Deals
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Open Sale in India Until June 30
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.