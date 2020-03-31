Technology News
Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Renews Video Game Anime Series

No release date has been set.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 March 2020 10:43 IST
Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Renews Video Game Anime Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Castlevania season 3 art

Highlights
  • Castlevania season 3 released earlier in March
  • A gap of 16 months between seasons 2 and 3
  • Castlevania season 4 won’t arrive before 2021

Over the weekend, Netflix renewed its video game series adaptation Castlevania for a fourth season, just over three weeks after the release of the third season earlier in March. There's no word on the number of episodes — previous seasons have steadily increased the count, from four (season 1) to eight (season 2), and then 10 (season 3) — let alone a release date for Castlevania season 4. Hopefully, Castlevania won't take as long as it did last time around; there was a gap of 16 months between Castlevania seasons two and three.

The renewal of the Castlevania anime for a fourth season was made by Netflix on its geek-focused Twitter account, NX, on Friday in the US. It was accompanied by a short video clip featuring Dracula loyalist and devil forgemaster Isaac looking into his magic mirror.

Developed by executive producer Adi Shankar (Dredd) and written by Warren Ellis, Castlevania follows outcast monster hunter Trevor Belmont (voiced by Richard Armitage), magician Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso), and Dracula's dhampir — that's a vampire and human baby — son Adrian Alucard Tepes (James Callis). The trio attempt to defend the nation of Wallachia from Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish), who has sworn vengeance on humanity for killing his wife.

The first two seasons of Castlevania were based on the 1989 NES game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, with the third season borrowing from the 2005 title Castlevania: Curse of Darkness, released for the PS2 and original Xbox.

Castlevania season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 4 won't arrive before 2021.

Further reading: Castlevania, Castlevania season 4, Netflix, Anime, Konami
