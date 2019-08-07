Technology News
Carnival Row Trailer: Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom Are at the Centre of Amazon Prime Video’s Victoriana Fantasy Series

This is no TinkerBell.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 12:06 IST
Carnival Row Trailer: Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom Are at the Centre of Amazon Prime Video's Victoriana Fantasy Series

Photo Credit: Amazon

Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom in Carnival Row

Highlights
  • Carnival Row release date is August 30 on Prime Video
  • New trailer sets up characters, premise of the series
  • A total of eight episodes in Carnival Row season 1

Amazon Prime Video has released the full-length trailer for Carnival Row, its upcoming neo-noir fantasy series that stars Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings film trilogy) and Cara Delevingne (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) in the lead. Set in a Victoriana fantasy world where mythological creatures are treated as unwanted immigrants in the worlds of men — the trailer explains how “the chaos of wars brought a new wave of refugees to these shores” — Carnival Row is about the conflict between different species, where cross-species relationships aren't tolerated.

From Sacred Games 2 to Mindhunter, the TV Shows to Watch in August

 

The new Carnival Row trailer opens with Bloom's character riding on horseback into a compound where he's greeted by Delevingne's character, who is one of hundreds of “faeries” present. It's immediately clear that there's something developing between the two, which the trailer then confirms a few seconds later. That peace and quiet is interrupted by two large airships, which bombard the place. Delevingne, who reveals she's called Vignette Stonemoss, is captured. Stonemoss is told that Philo (Bloom) is alive, and she confronts him when he's sleeping, and the two renew their relationship.

In addition to Bloom and Delevingne, the Carnival Row cast also includes David Gyasi (Interstellar), Tamzin Merchant (The Tudors), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Karla Crome (Misfits), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Jared Harris (Mad Men), and Simon McBurney (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy). Created by René Echevarria (The 4400) and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim), Carnival Row season 1 will run for eight episodes. The Prime Video series was filmed in Czech Republic.

Here's the official synopsis for Carnival Row, via Amazon:

“Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in Carnival Row, a series set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbours a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.”

Carnival Row is out August 30 on Amazon Prime Video in India. Local language dubs will be available November 22, Amazon said.

Comments

Further reading: Carnival Row, Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne
Carnival Row Trailer: Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom Are at the Centre of Amazon Prime Video’s Victoriana Fantasy Series
